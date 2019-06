Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr.

The Golden Bears have had a rough three-game stretch before earning their first win of the season on Dec. 14 against River Hill. Imani Reid continues to be a promising young player, and can play every position on the floor with her mix of size and ball-handling ability. Hammond is at its best when it can run and get out in the open floor. The Golden Bears did just that in their victory over the Hawks, with Taylor Liguori joining Reid with 15 points on the night. Up next: Monday, Dec. 19 versus Broadneck.