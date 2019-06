Photo courtesy of Curt Bathras

A Player of the Year nominee, Jones had her best season for the Raiders while leading them to their first state finals appearance since 2008.

Jones led her team from the point guard position and is a terrific two-way player, who rarely leaves the floor. She averaged 15.6 points, nearly five rebounds, three steals and three assists per game this season, while shooting 63 percent from the free throw line and ends her varsity career with 762 total points.

“She is the point guard for our team, she is the leader, she is the vocal person, she is that energy and that spark," said Atholton coach Julia Reynold. "She is also that person who is at practice early. She is late shooting around. She didn’t miss one practice. Just her leadership and growth and maturity from freshman year and sophomore year it is a tremendous amount of growth for her. She really put in the work outside of it.”