Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

After a promising month of January, the Mustangs have lipped to the finish line to close the regular season. Losses to Hammond and Oakland Mills this week make it five straight defeats entering the playoffs. What hurts more is that the team has been competitive in many of these recent losses, including three-point losses against county-champion River Hill last Friday and then against Oakland Mills this past Friday. Brandon Held did have a standout week, averaging over 20 points a game in Marriotts Ridge’s two contests.