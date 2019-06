Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

The Lightning split games last week, earning a win over Marriotts Ridge and losing to Wilde Lake. Considering that some teams lost twice, dropping Long Reach to the bottom of the rankings may seem harsh. But there are some deeper concerns to factor in. Tre Morgan has missed two of the last three games — both of which Long Reach lost by 30 or more points. Chad Brown (14.2 points per game) was also out of the line-up against Wilde Lake. When everyone is on the floor this squad has the talent to be a top half team, but lately things have been trending in the other direction.