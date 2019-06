Matthew Cole / Capital Gazette

The Lions dropped relatively close games against two of the top five teams in these rankings and yet, with the topsy-turvy nature of the county this winter, that’s enough to drop them to the bottom spot in the rankings. In truth, the gap separating the bottom seven county teams is as small as it has ever been. For Howard, picking things up on the defensive end of the floor might be the key to a late-season push. Over the last eight games, the opposition has scored 62 or more points seven times.