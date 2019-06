Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

We’ve reached the point in the season where it’s all about results, so despite the fact that the Lightning pass the eye test, the losses are beginning to pile up and the team has sunk to the bottom of the league. Losing by four points to Reservoir and two points to Centennial last week does showcase that this is a highly competitive team capable of beating anyone in the playoffs. With Tre Morgan and Chad Brown — both all-county candidates — leading the way, this will be a scary opening-round draw for the second seed in Section I of the 3A East region despite the fact that Long Reach has lost five of the last six games.