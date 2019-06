Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Wildecats were making tremendous positive strides with wins in three out of four before suffering a pair of tough losses in their last two. Baimba Stubblefield did not play in either of the recent defeats, but he had been on a roll with eight straight games scoring in double figures prior to that. The good news is that when he is back in the fold he and Kyle Ichrist, who scored a career-high 35 points in the team’s loss to Oakland Mills, provide a duo capable of helping the team get hot in the playoffs.