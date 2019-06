Staff photo by Brent Kennedy

The Vikings got the start they wanted on the road against Reservoir in the first round of the 3A East playoffs, but couldn’t hold onto what was a seven-point halftime lead. The team ended up losing a tight one, 54-49. Overall, Mt. Hebron lost 10 of its last 11 games of the year after a very promising first month-and-a-half of the season. From a glass-half-full point of view, though, it was a very young team with just one senior — Lance Madden — graduating.