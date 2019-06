Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Needing a victory in the worst way after dropping eight straight — five by single digits — the Wildecats got what they were looking for thanks to a buzzer-beating three by Kyle Ichrist to knock off River Hill on Friday. Ichrist remains the team’s leading scorer on the season (13.4 ppg), but Baimba Stubblefield is right behind him with double-digit scoring performances in five straight games.