Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

Hammond's losing streak grew to six consecutive games after dropping contests against Atholton and Howard last week. The defeat against Atholton was understandable, especially considering the Raiders are second in the county standings and are outscoring opponents by an average of 16.6 points per game. But on Jan. 18, Hammond suffered a 66-65 loss to a Howard squad that entered the contest 0-8 in county play. After starting the season 6-1, the Golden Bears now have a winning percentage below .500. Up next: Monday, Jan. 28 against Concordia Prep.