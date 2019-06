Doug Kapustin / for BSMG

It's been a trying year for Howard, which has lost its seven county games by an average of 21.8 points per contest. There have been bright spots, such as junior guard Darrion Harris and his team-high 14 points per game. Junior Justin Hendricks and sophomore Christian Rodgers have also emerged as consistent scoring options for the Lions. However, the overall offensive production has not been nearly enough. The Lions currently rank last in the county at 53.4 points per game. Up next: Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Winters Mill.