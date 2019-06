Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

Hammond's blowout win over Concordia Prep on Jan. 28 marked its first win of the month, but the Golden Bears could not build off that victory. They've since lost four straight county games by an average of 10 points per contest. And while Micah Henry continues to be one of the league's top scorers, the team is averaging just 48.8 points during that stretch. Up next: at Marriotts Ridge on Feb. 12.