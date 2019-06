Howard County Times file

With a bevy of new varsity players, Howard has undergone some growing pains during the first portion of the county season. In four league losses, the Lions' have been outscored by an average of 19.75 points per game. They've fared better in the nonconference, winning three of their four contests, but that has yet to result in county success, and the schedule does not get any easier. The Lions have to travel to Centennial and Oakland Mills next before hosting River Hill on Jan. 11. Up next: Friday, Dec. Jan. 4 at Centennial.