File photo by Doug Kapustin

Coach: Susan Ericksen

Top players: Seniors Allison Orlosky, Ruth Glenn and Bethy Medina; juniors Patty Drumheller, Cori Bautz, Anna Petty, Elena Johnston and Payton Semmont; sophomores Juliet Nierle, Sydney Rhodes and Sydeny Ruley; freshmen Colleen Simmerly and Riley Law.