Staff photo by Brian Krista

The Dragons are currently tied for third place in the IAAM A Conference with Garrison Forest, which ended their four-game winning streak on March 30 after handing Glenelg Country a 12-11 loss. Through eight conference games thus far, six has been decided by a goal, with the Dragons going 4-2 in those games. After losing to Garrison Forest, they rattled off six-straight wins over Saint Paul’s (20-3), John Carroll (16-15), Maryvale Prep (9-8), Catonsville (13-6), Mount de Sales (16-8) and Gerstell (22-8). Archbishop Spalding put an end to their run on April 18 after defeating them, 9-8. Glenelg Country bounced back and defeated Roland Park on April 21, 14-13.