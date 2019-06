Courtesy Photo / Lisa Boarman

Coming off a solid junior campaign in which she registered 19 goals and 18 assists, Arens led the Vikings this season by upping those numbers to 37 goals and 39 assists, which ranked the University of Louisville commit fourth in the county in points (76) this year. She is an unselfish attacker who had great vision feeding passes from behind the cage. The senior captain was vital in Mt. Hebron’s success and was a leader on and off the field.

“She is constantly looking for ways to improve her game and best support those around her,” said Mt. Hebron coach Lindsay Menton. “She is our offensive leader, helping to set up plays and make sure the attack is running on all cylinders.”