Mt. Hebron's Valentine runs away with Howard County girls outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year honors

At some schools, it could be difficult to coach a runner as fast as Tori Valentine.

A girl with her times in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run wouldn’t usually have a teammate to push her in practice.

However, Mt. Hebron head track and field coach Teyarnte Carter doesn’t have that problem. The deep Vikings have senior Jaiden Ritter, a quadruple winner at both counties and regionals, Sierrah Matthews, the 2018-19 indoor Athlete of the Year, and other talented young runners.

Valentine, who is also a basketball star for the Vikings, said her teammates were a big reason she won three gold medals at the state meet and is the 2019 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year.

“The people around me have definitely instilled the work ethic in me to never be too comfortable,” Valentine said. “Everybody is so close off the track. It’s great. Off the track is where the relationships can grow. By the time we get to the meets, we have each other’s backs.”

Carter, who has coached at Mt. Hebron for 11 years, said Matthews and Valentine, specifically, have improved one another in practice. The two sprinters both run the 400, with Valentine winning gold at counties and states and Matthews taking first at the Class 3A East regional.

“Each week, both of them were at the same time or dropping just a little,” Carter said. “Sierrah didn’t have that training partner in indoor, and Tori doesn’t do the same events as Jaiden, so she’s been on her own so far in her career. This year, having a training partner has helped them both. They feed off each other. They also help each other mentally and calm each other down.”

“It’s been really beneficial to have her by my side in practice and in the meets,” Valentine added. “Now, the meets feel just like practice.”

Carter said Valentine’s impressive season doesn’t surprise her. In fact, Carter has known of her talent for nearly 10 years — since Valentine came out to run for Elite Track Club in the summer.

“I’ve been working with her since she was 7 or 8 years old,” Carter said. “She’s very special.”

Valentine said she learned one of her best life lessons — about the importance of preparation — as a young runner.

“When I was little, I thought I was really fast,” Valentine said. “I was winning all the local meets. Then I went to nationals, and I expected to get a medal, and I didn’t. I got schooled. I was humbled, but I knew I had to get there. Then in eighth grade, I did place at nationals. After years of trying, I finally got that.”

Carter credits Valentine’s parents, Craig and Kacy, for instilling the right values in their daughter.

“I think academics and athletics is extremely important to that family,” Carter said. “Those two work hand in hand to keep the kids busy. I think we need to go back to that as a generation.”

Valentine’s parents both played collegiate basketball — Kacy for Georgetown and Craig for Towson.

“My parents have been so supportive,” Valentine said. “They’ve always been there for me, both in basketball and track.”

Valentine’s stellar postseason started with three gold medals at the Howard County championships. She won the 400, 800 and ran a leg in Hebron’s winning 4x400-meter relay team. She also won a silver medal in the 4x800.

At regionals, Valentine won gold medals in the 800 and the 4x400 and silvers in the 400 and the 4x800. She then led all Howard County athletes at the state championships with three gold medals. After finishing fifth in the 4x800 relay on May 24, Valentine won the 400, 800 and 4x800 relay the following day. She ran the final leg in Hebron’s Class 3A record-setting 4x400 time of 3:50.68, which beat the previous record held by Central-PG in 1982. She also posted personal best times at the state meet, finishing the 400 in 55.49 seconds and the 800 in 2:15.82.

“I’m happy, but I’m not content or satisfied,” Valentine said. “I still have a lot of work to do.”

Valentine’s season didn’t end at states, though. She qualified for the New Balance Nationals held in Greensboro, North Carolina, in mid June, where she broke Mt. Hebron’s program record in the 400. Her time of 55.34 seconds surpassed the best time of Michaela Wilkins, a 2012 graduate who went on to become a four-time All-Big East runner at Villanova.

“I think (Wilkins) was someone (Valentine) looked up to,” Carter said. “When Tori was young, Michaela was on the summer team with us, and she looked up to her. We have pictures of those two together.”

Valentine recognizes there could be young runners looking up to her the way she looked up to Wilkins.

“I never got to train with her, but I always looked up to her,” Valentine said. “I know we have little ones now in our club program who are looking up to us.”

Carter said the most difficult aspect of coaching Valentine is that she only has the talented runner for three months of the year because of the point guard’s basketball duties.

“I think she’s done a really good job with the two and a half months she has,” Carter said. “Last year, she ran a 2:17 (in the 800) and a :56 (in the 400), and now she’s at 2:15 and 55 (seconds). It’s special to see her continue to drop her time. I just always think, ‘What in the world could this girl run if I had her for six to eight months?’ She’s very special.”

Valentine doesn’t know which sport she prefers yet and said she will “keep all options open for as long as possible” in terms of her college commitment. She scored 19.9 points per game and led the county in assists this past season on the basketball court.

“I just try to throw myself into whatever I’m doing at the moment,” she said.

Carter said she’s proud to see the type of person and runner Valentine is becoming — and this past season was a glimpse of her talent as a runner.

“It’s been really cool to see her develop as a young woman,” Carter said. “When I look into her eyes before a race now, I know she’s good to go.”

Also named to the All-County team:

Jaiden Ritter, Mt. Hebron, senior

Events: 100, 200, 4x200, 4x400

Highlights: Ritter was a quadruple winner at both the Howard County meet and the Class 3A East region meet. She won gold medals at both meets in the 100, 200, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay. At the state meet, Ritter won gold as part of the Vikings’ record-breaking 4x400 relay team and silvers in the 100 and 4x200. She also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash. Her fastest postseason time in the 100 was 12.17 seconds at counties, while her best time in the 200 was 25.02 seconds at regionals.