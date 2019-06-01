Howard County girls soccer power rankings: second edition.

Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan

The Lightning have suffered a slew of injuries this season, but have played admirably despite their shortened roster. Long Reach nearly made a late come-back against South Carroll in an out of county matchup on Sept. 23. After going down, 3-0, the Lightning upped their play in the second half, and after earning two penalty kicks – which were both buried by juniors Jessie Lee and Busi Sokoya, respectively, pressed to add one more before the 80 minutes was up to tie. They ultimately took the loss, but it may have given them confidence in their next matchup against Glenelg. The Lightning, once again, grinded until the final minutes with Sokoya scoring both goals, including the game-tying goal with four seconds left in regulation. They finished with a 2-2 tie in the game. Three days later they did suffer a 1-0 loss to River Hill. Long Reach is still searching for its first win and is hoping it will come against another team that is battered with injuries in Hammond. Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Hammond.