Staff photo by Brian Krista

The Wildecats have been plagued with slow first-half starts, which ultimately led to their two losses against Hammond and River Hill. They put an end to their two-game losing skid with a solid win over Long Reach. In both losses, however, they have fought back in the final minutes narrowing the lead. If Wilde Lake can fix its slow starts and translate its second-half of play into a full 50-minutes, the Wildecats will be a tough game for anyone. As of late their offense has picked up as well, getting more balanced scoring all around. Up next: Tuesday at Meade