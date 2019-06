Photo by John Moore

The Scorpions picked up their fifth win of the year on Feb. 8 after defeating hosting Northeast, 63-44 in the non-league matchup. It was Oakland Mills highest scoring mark of the year and first surpassing 60 points in a game. Ny’Jayah Lockwood led the way with a season-high 29 points, while Brittany Weiss and Theda Jackson followed with 16 and 15 points, respectively – Weiss recorded a season-high in the victory. Oakland Mills went back at it two days later against Hammond and nearly came away with its sixth overall and fourth county victory of the year, but the Golden Bears bested the hosting Scorpions, 39-38. Lockwood again led the way, totaling 19 points, while Jackson followed with 16. Oakland Mills ended the week with a tough 63-44 loss against Glenelg. Up next: Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Wilde Lake.