Games of the Year: Monica D'Ippolito
As the beat writer for Howard County high school girls soccer, cross country, track and field, girls basketball and girls lacrosse, sports reporter Monica D'Ippolito witnessed a slew of thrilling games during the 2015-16 school year. In honor of some of those memorable events over the last school year, she has selected and ranked the top 10 sporting events that she covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal one game each day over the next week until Monica's pick for her Game of the Year is announced on July 25.
Monica D'Ippolito
