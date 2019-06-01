Games of the Year: Monica D'Ippolito

Photo courtesy of Arthur French

It was nearly 100 minutes into the game between River Hill and Mt. Hebron when the Hawks’ Megan Chun found a cross from Victoria Tran, leaped and headed the game-winner into the back of the net.

“It was such a rush. We had about four or three minutes left, I saw Vic Tran coming down the sideline and I knew it was my ball,” Chun said. “It was coming right to me, I was at the right place at the right time, and it was just the greatest feeling ever.”

River Hill created several chances in the extra-time, including a penalty kick opportunity – but ultimately could not connect until Chun’s goal that came late in the first sudden-death overtime. The Vikings played tough all game and really showed its defensive prowess, containing the Hawks quick forwards in Tran and Brigette Wang. Mt. Hebron’s offense created more scoring opportunities than River Hill in regulation, out-shooting the Hawks, 15-11. It was a physical matchup, totaling 40 fouls throughout the game, including one yellow card given. Of those fouls called, Mt. Hebron was given 10 separate free kick opportunities on the Hawks defensive third of the field, but could not capitalize. Both goalies had plenty of work to do and backed it up with a solid performance. River Hill’s Katie Caddigan and Mt. Hebron’s Lyndsey McLamb ultimately combined for 27 saves in the contest.