Games of the Year: Brent Kennedy

As the beat writer for Howard County high school boys soccer, golf and boys basketball, along with covering a handful of games for other sports, sports editor Brent Kennedy covered his share of exciting games and matches during the 2016-17 school year. In honor of some of those memorable moments, he has selected and ranked the top 10 Howard County sports events that he covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal one game each day over the next week until Brent's pick for his Game of the Year is announced on July 22.