Games of the Year: Brent Kennedy
As the beat writer for Howard County high school soccer, golf, boys basketball, softball and a handful of field hockey games, sports editor Brent Kennedy covered his share of exciting games and matches during the 2015-16 school year. In honor of some of those memorable moments over the last school year, he has selected and ranked the top 10 sports events that he covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal one game each day over the next week until Brent's pick for his Game of the Year is announced on Sunday, July 17.
Brent Kennedy
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad