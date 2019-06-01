Games of the Year 2017-18: Tim Schwartz

As the beat writer for Howard County high school volleyball, boys soccer, football, wrestling, ice hockey, boys lacrosse, softball and tennis, sports reporter Tim Schwartz covered his share of exciting games during the 2017-18 school year. In honor of some of those memorable moments, he has selected and ranked the top 10 Howard County sports events that he covered in person. Weight was given to the quality of the game, along with the significance of the outcome. The countdown will reveal one game each day over the next week until Tim's pick for his Game of the Year is announced on Friday, July 13.