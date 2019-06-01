Year in Review: Buffalo Bills linebacker Zach Brown
A look at the year in pictures for Buffalo Bills linebacker Zach Brown, who graduated from Wilde Lake High School in Columbia in 2007, and just completed his first season in the organization after spending his previous four years with the Tennessee Titans. Brown finished with a career-high 149 tackles, ranking second in the National Football League, and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time.
Brent Kennedy
