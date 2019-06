Photo by Steve Ruark

The Gladiators were capping off a tough stretch, playing four games in six days including their second overtime game in their extra time win over the Eagles. Kelly Simmons recorded 17 points and 16 boards in the contest for Centennial, while Glenelg saw three different players total double figures in Chelsea Henggeler (16 points), Julia Wolfrey (12) and Jess Foster (11).