Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group

(L-R) Athletes Serving Athletes volunteers, Rachel Scarpignato, Heather Cumiskey, Allie Pullen, and Kara Stevens stand for the Anthem before racing with John Suggs during last Saturday's Girls on the Run 5K race on Columbia Gateway Drive. Athletes Serving Athletes provides able-bodied participants (wingmen) to push non-able bodied participants, allowing them to race.