xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Softball: Wilde Lake vs. Centennial | PHOTOS

Wilde Lake Pitcher Veronica Goode delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)

Softball: Wilde Lake vs. Centennial | PHOTOS

By
May 10, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Images from the Wildecats' 18-0 win over Centennial in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
(Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Wilde Lake Pitcher Veronica Goode, left, smiles as she comes off the field following the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Wilde Lake Pitcher Veronica Goode, left, smiles as she comes off the field following the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Wilde Lake's Justyce Richard watches a hit during the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Wilde Lake's Justyce Richard watches a hit during the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Wilde Lake's Lauren Jascewsky slides safely into home in the second inning of the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Wilde Lake's Lauren Jascewsky slides safely into home in the second inning of the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Centennial Pitcher Madison Ceglia delivers a pitch against Wilde Lake in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Centennial Pitcher Madison Ceglia delivers a pitch against Wilde Lake in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Wilde Lake Pitcher Veronica Goode delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Wilde Lake Pitcher Veronica Goode delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Wilde Lake's Heather McQueeney crosses home plate for a run during the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Wilde Lake's Heather McQueeney crosses home plate for a run during the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Wilde Lake's Justyce Richard, left, high fives teammate Nokomis Styers during the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Wilde Lake's Justyce Richard, left, high fives teammate Nokomis Styers during the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Wilde Lake vs. Centennial
Wilde Lake Pitcher Veronica Goode delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021.
Wilde Lake Pitcher Veronica Goode delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Wildecats' 18-0 win over the Centennial Eagles in Columbia Monday, May 10, 2021. (Dylan Slagle)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement