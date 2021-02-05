Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith is surprise guest to Howard County student group call

Former Baltimore Ravens and Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Torrey Smith surprised a group of Howard County students by talking and answering questions during a Zoom meeting Friday afternoon.
Smith, a Howard County resident, spoke to nearly 100 students in the Howard County Scholars Program, offering advice and answering questions.
“Graduating [college] is the most important thing I have on my resume, besides my wife and kids,” Smith said. “That was something I worked extremely hard for. It wasn’t just about walking across the stage at that moment; it was about all the decisions I made when I was in your seat when I was your age that allowed me to get to that point.”
Smith, who played eight seasons in the NFL, spoke about his difficult upbringing, how he overcame challenges and the importance of his education. Students asked questions about motivation, preparation as an athlete and his experience winning Super Bowls with the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles.
“The best way to prepare for college is to be the best student you can be,” Smith said. “There’s a reason why it’s called a ‘student-athlete.’ You have to be a student first before you’re an athlete.”
Smith grew up in Virginia, but after he retired in 2019, he and his family settled down in Howard County.
The Howard County Scholars Program, operated out of the county’s community resources and services department, serves more than 100 students from over 10 county middle schools. The students receive instruction in photography, theater, music, cooking, dance, visual arts, graphic design, social justice, entrepreneurship and college and career readiness.
“Thank you to Torrey Smith for coming out,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to close the Zoom meeting. “Torrey is a champion, a leader, someone who hasn’t forgotten where he came from and, most importantly, someone who cares. These are meaningful conversations, and he’s having them because he’s a good person and wants to invest in the future.”