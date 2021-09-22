Howard County Sports Q&A: Oakland Mills volleyball senior Zhenzhu Nelson

In piano, you dedicate two to three hours every day practicing three to five pieces. I spent months practicing every day with only one or two performances. It’s very high pressure, no mistakes, and you really learn discipline. It teaches you precision and attention to detail. That did help me with volleyball. I didn’t immediately get good at volleyball. I had to focus on my technique and get lots and lots of reps when I first started playing for Maryland Juniors. But the biggest difference is that piano is very perfectionist, which is totally different than volleyball. Volleyball is about making mistakes and getting over it, while piano, it’s like one mistake and you’re done. In volleyball, every point, one side makes a mistake, and that’s the way it is. You can’t get hung up on it. You have to get over it and move quickly.