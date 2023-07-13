Varsity Q&A: Wilde Lake rising senior defensive end Xavier Gilliam on committing to Penn State, recruiting, football memories and more

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After his commitment to Penn State, Gilliam spoke with the Howard County Times about his football journey, recruiting process and what excites him about the opportunity to continue playing in college.

(Editor’s note: Questions and answers have been edited for clarity.)

What is your earliest football memory?

I don’t have many early football memories because I didn’t actually start playing football until I got to high school. My mom wasn’t a big fan of me playing at a younger age. So, I would say my earliest memory is watching football on the couch with my dad. My dad has always been a big football fan. His team is the New Orleans Saints, so I can just remember sitting on the couch Sunday afternoons and watching the Saints play.

Growing up watching football did you envision yourself one day playing defense?

One hundred percent, I’ve always wanted to be a defensive end. I just always used to watch football and say that’s the position I wanted to play.

What was the most challenging part of starting to play football in high school?

Getting the technique down was the hardest part. My dad, my whole life he’s been preparing me to play football because he knew when I got to high school that was the path I was probably going to take. Physicality wasn’t an issue for me, I played basketball growing up and I was a pretty physical player. The contact aspect I never really had a problem with. So, I would say the hardest part was learning the game and the rules of the game.

Were there any NFL players who you watched and modeled your technique after?

Since I’ve grown into the game of football now it’s not me watching it for fun, it’s more me saying, ‘What are these guys doing that I can apply to my game?’ One guy that I’ve been watching a lot is [Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former Penn State star] Micah Parsons. He’s definitely a great player and I feel like a lot of the stuff he does I can translate that to my game.

The more you became involved in football, what has been the most enjoyable aspect?

It’s those locker room moments with your team after a win. You guys are together from August all the way up to November, you’re with these guys every day. It’s that bond, that brotherhood and those moments celebrating wins in the locker room are priceless to me.

Wilde Lake rising senior defensive end Xavier Gilliam, a Penn State commit, has been an integral part of the Wildecats’ front seven for the past several years. (Courtesy of Kenya Allen)

What is your favorite football memory at Wilde Lake so far?

When I got the game-winning sack against Oakland Mills this past year. A rivalry game, it was packed. It was fourth down and they were on [our] 20-yard line. If they had scored that would have tied the game and I just came in and sacked him.

When you first started playing football did you envision yourself one day playing in college?

To be honest, not really. My first year I was really good at baseball, so I always thought I would see myself on the diamond. Football was really just me testing the waters and I’m so happy that I was able to take it this far.

How do you feel like your experience in other sports has helped you in football?

Even though I never really practiced catching the football, I had amazing hands from the hand-eye coordination aspect of baseball. That and the vertical jumping ability and agility from playing basketball, I feel like all of those things helped me with my football game before I even realized I wanted to be a football player. Growing up, I’ve always been a bigger kid among the kids I was around. I would go to AAU tournaments and I remember in fifth grade all the older people would say, ‘Do you play football?’ and things like that. I feel like my game from baseball and basketball really translates to football.

Wilde Lake's Xavier Gilliam said "the vertical jumping ability and agility from playing basketball" helped him improve on the football field. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

As you continued to receive scholarship offers, what was the recruitment process like for you?

A lot of people would say the process is overwhelming but for me it was amazing, to be honest. Guys dream of this and for me it was such a big shock. I always knew I wanted to play college sports whether it was football, basketball or baseball; I didn’t know it would be football. It was a super surreal moment for me. I wasn’t scared for the future but was kind of skeptical. Having so many offers, you don’t know where you’re going to school and there a lot of factors that play into that. So, I’m just happy I was able to find a home.

What about Penn State made it such a good fit for you and your family?

All of these programs have the facilities, everybody has state-of-the-art everything and apartment-style dorms. For me at Penn State, it was really the coaches. That bond I have with defensive line coach Deion Barnes and coach James Franklin was just unbelievable. Seeing the way they interacted with my family, my little brother, my mom and dad, my older brother, that was just amazing. It was just a place that I could myself playing at. I spoke with a couple of the defensive linemen and they were just telling me how it’s a brotherhood with them. I could see myself being a part of that.

What excites you about the competition level and playing at a school that’s had a long lineage of strong defensive players?

I feel like I really set myself up in the best position possible to continue to further my football dreams. The Big Ten is, if not the best, probably the second-best conference in the world when it comes to college football. So, being able to play at that high of a level I can only be bettering myself, which was another reason that played into me picking Penn State.

What are you looking forward to most about the crowd and atmosphere at Penn State?

I’m excited. I’m a big energy guy. There’s a clip that I’m always watching on YouTube of when they played Michigan during the “White Out” and they couldn’t even get the plays in from the sideline. That’s how loud it was in the stadium, so imagining myself in that type of atmosphere just gives me chills.

What opponent are you looking forward to facing most at Penn State?

I’m looking forward to facing Maryland, no question. I know a lot of friends, including my own teammate Dylan Gooden, and we’re always talking trash to each other about who’s better and who’s going to win more.

What is your go-to pass rush move?

I would say a cross chop.