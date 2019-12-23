Here is a roundup of high school wrestling action last week for the top Baltimore-area teams:
1. Mount Saint Joseph, 2-0: Placed 26th at Beast of the East with no placers.
2. McDonogh, 1-0: Beat Loyola Blakefield and placed 10th at Beast of the East with four placers: Cooper Flynn (120, 3rd), Clayton Gabrielson (132, 4th), Dominic Solis (182, 7th) and Jack Wimmer (195, 5th).
3. Archbishop Spalding, 1-0: Placed 70th at Beast of the East with no placers.
4. Loyola Blakefield, 10-1: Lost to McDonogh and placed 76th at Beast of the East with no placers.
5. C. Milton Wright, 3-0: Beat Patterson Mill.
6. Sparrows Point, 15-0: Beat Hereford, New Town and Eastern Tech.
7. South River, 13-0: Beat Northeast-AA, Glen Burnie and Bel Air.
8. Dunbar, 3-0: Beat Rising Sun.
9. Manchester Valley, 10-1: Beat Linganore and Westminster.
10. South Carroll, 4-0: Beat Westminster.
11. Winters Mill, 9-1: Beat St. James and Century.
12. Marriotts Ridge, 14-1: Beat Long Reach, Glenelg and Annapolis.
13. Glenelg, 9-3: Beat Long Reach and Century. Lost to Marriotts Ridge.
14. Arundel, 11-1: Beat Chesapeake-AA, Broadneck and Long Reach.
15. Mt. Hebron, 12-2: Beat Howard and Oakland Mills.