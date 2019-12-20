Few public-school wrestling programs in Maryland have more winning tradition than Old Mill and Oakland Mills. Both have had reigns of dominance spanning decades in their respective counties with several state titles and even more league championships to boast.
The two teams squared off in Millersville Thursday as one of 10 Howard-Anne Arundel County crossover dual meets, and the youthful Patriots overcame an early deficit to beat the Scorpions, 40-30, to improve to 17-4 on the year.
“We wrestled really well tonight, especially after coming off of Tuesday and losing to Annapolis the way we did,” Old Mill coach Jim Grim said. “To see these guys bounce back the way they did tonight, I couldn’t be more proud because that’s a really good team.”
Old Mill led by just four when Tristan Cole onto the mat for the 182-pound match. The second-year wrestler trailed Jaelan Mathews by two entering the final period before trying the match and then ending it soon after by securing the fall in 5 minutes, 1 second.
“You can just see him getting better every single match,” Grim said of Cole. “It’s fun to watch.”
The match, however, wasn’t decided until Jack Davis (195) followed Cole with a buzzer-beating takedown in a 6-4 win to seal the victory.
It was one of several matches that Old Mill won or earned bonus points in the final period. Matthew Ellison (126) won the first decision of the night by earning a takedown in the final 30 seconds in an 11-10 win that cut Oakland Mills’ lead to nine. Caron Tull (145) won a marquee matchup against Isaiah Williams by executing a lateral drop in a one-point match and won by fall, and Cameron Neal (160) earned a takedown and a pair of near-fall points to turn a decision into a major decision in a 10-2 win.
“Cam is another young kid and he just keeps wrestling,” Grim said. “It was one of the things that we talked about: don’t put yourself in danger by trying to get extra points, but at the same time if you can score, then score. Him getting that takedown and backs to give us a major, that’s huge.”
Stephen Nisewaner (285), Malik Wright (132) and Jackson Cohenour (138) also won by fall for the Patriots.
Grim called his squad the youngest he’s ever had as head coach, and the same could be said for the Scorpions (8-6). They started strong by getting first-period pins from Ian Santiago (106), Alex Tamai (113) and Mason Cowell (120), and they stayed in the dual thanks to a buzzer-beating two-point win for Jalen Cornelius (152) and a come-from-behind win by fall for Michael Claxton (170).
Overall, though, they struggled at times to stay in good position through six minutes, according to coach Brad Howell.
“I’d like to see us be able to clear ties that we don’t want to be in and positions we don’t want to be in and just staying in our game a little better,” he said. “I think I saw that for like five minutes or five minutes, 30 seconds, but you’ve got to do it for six minutes. ... I thought there was a couple matched where guys were forcing stuff near the end and handing the match away.”
Despite all that, Howell is pleased with where his group is right now. He likes the growth they’ve displayed over the last month and added “we haven’t really kicked it into gear yet.”
“I was starting to see some of the game plans coming together,” he said. “It’s a young crew but I think we got some talent on this team and we just need to grow into it.”
Old Mill 40, Oakland Mills 30
285: Stephen Nisewaner (Old Mill) pinned Payton Howell (Oakland Mills), 1:25 [6-0]
106: Ian Santiago (Oakland Mills) pinned Donovan Savage (Old Mill), 0:52 [6-6]
113: Alex Tamai (Oakland Mills) pinned Ethan Savage (Old Mill), 1:48 [6-12]
120: Mason Cowell (Oakland Mills) pinned Elijah Mills (Old Mill), 1:52 [6-18]
126: Matthew Ellison (Old Mill) dec. Abdur Razzaq Hassan (Oakland Mills), 11-10 [9-18]
132: Malik Wright (Old Mill) pinned Blake Nguyen (Oakland Mills), 2:46 [15-18]
138: Jackson Cohenour (Old Mill) pinned Luis Castalan (Oakland Mills), 1:42 [21-18]
145: Caron Tull (Old Mill) pinned Isaiah Williams (Oakland Mills), 4:59 [27-18]
152: Jalen Cornelius (Oakland Mills) dec. Anthony Sola (Old Mill), 3-1 [27-21]
160: Cameron Neal (Old Mill) major dec. Nick Capino (Oakland Mills), 10-2 [31-21]
170: Michael Claxton (Oakland Mills) pinned Garret Perotta (Old Mill), 2:18 [31-27]
182: Tristan Cole (Old Mill) pinned Jaelan Mathews (Oakland Mills), 5:01 [37-27]
195: Jack Davis (Old Mill) dec. Daniel Dickson (Oakland Mills), 6-4 [40-27]
220: Miles Crook (Old Mill) dec. Nate Fleming (Old Mill), 7-4 [40-30]
OTHER SCORES:
Severna Park 44, Centennial 36
106: Ethan Gauthier (C) fft. [0-6]
113: Ibaad Shaikh (C) pinned Andrew Trull (SP), 1:16 [0-12]
120: Christopher Lee (C) fft. [0-18]
126: Nick Shapiro (C) pinned Ryan Campbell (SP), 1:16 [0-24]
132: Matthew Thompson (SP) pinned Dakota Hawkins (C), 1:22 [6-24]
138: Jack Chadwick (SP) major dec. Yusuf Mehboob (C), 12-3 [10-24]
145: John Sedor (C) fft. [10-30]
152: Aiden Bellamy (C) fft. [10-36]
160: Aiden Milewski (SP) pinned Ryan Choe (C), 2:00 [16-36]
170: Bohdan Andrulis (SP) major dec. Matteo Daly (C), 12-3 [20-36]
182: Carson Gotimer (SP) pinned Charles Schmitt (C), 1:31 [26-36]
195: Camden Webb (SP) pinned Younggwang Han (C), 5:37 [32-36]
220: Ty Broadway (SP) pinned Yash Joon (C) (Fall 0:24 [38-36]
285: Patrick Ellis (SP) pinned Duran Anderson (C), 0:37 [44-36]
Reservoir 48, Glen Burnie 34
160: Glen Anderson (GB) major dec. Cameron Zook (Re), 8-0 [0-4]
170: Mateo Savoy (GB) pinned Jake Rand (Re) [0-10)
182: Dylan Wiegert (Re) pinned Ethan Gifford (GB) [6-10]
195: Greg Chaves (GB) pinned Yahir Amaya (Re) [6-16]
220: Gabe Debow (GB) pinned Will Park (Re) [6-22]
285: Dylan Altman (Re) fft. [12-22]
106: Charles Easten (GB) pinned AJ Fitchett (Re) [12-28]
113: Olav Jensen (Re) fft. [18-28]
120: Ethan Bergman (GB) pinned Jack Goldscher (Re) [18-34]
126: Matt Sims (Re) fft. [24-34]
132: Noah Byrum (Re) fft. [30-34]
138: Christian Logan (Re) pinned Dylan Harden (GB) [36-34]
145: Darien Haghighat (Re) pinned Caleb Williamson (GB) [42-34]
152: Ben Coler (Re) fft. [48-34]
Chesapeake 40, River Hill 22
132: Aiden Yost (C) dec. Aiden Mihalik (RH), 6-0 [3-0]
138: Owen Schmidt (C) dec. Nick Li (RH), 13-4 [7-0]
145: Dylan McCullough (RH) major dec. Bryce Carleton (C), 14-5 [7-4]
152: Jacob Rosenbloom (C) dec. Bryan Smith (RH), 8-2 [10-4]
160: Michael Cristello (RH) pinned Mason Delsavo (C), 3:01 [10-10]
170: Victor Listorui (C) pinned Laith Aboraob (RH), 1:19 [16-10]
182: Dustin Hoover (C) pinned Koulis Galanakos (RH), 5:31 [22-10]
195: Dion Ambros (C) pinned Daniel Fahmy (RH), 3:28 [28-10]
220: Zak Hardin (C) pinned Ryan Gessel (RH), 3:46 [34-10]
285: Kyle Gratton (RH) dec. Ron McDuffie (C), 10-9 [34-13]
106: Dylan Ritter (C) dec. Jacob Cohen (RH), 5-3 [37-13]
113: Nick Bakhtiar (RH) tech Fall Dawson Hoover (C),16-0 [37-18]
120: Justin Shifflett (C) dec. Hamza Aboraob (RH), 8-4 [40-18]
126: Jonah Richardson (RH) major dec. Chase Listoli (C), 14-4 [40-22]
Howard 36, Northeast 34
106: Victor Umali (NE) pinned Luke Reed (Ho) [0-6]
113: Colin Cook (NE) pinned Thomas Magsino (Ho) [0-12]
120: Matthew Verderaime (Ho) major Max Updegraff (NE) [4-12]
126: Kenny Ling (Ho) dec Michael Carnes (NE) [7-12]
132: Arjun Kundu (Ho) pinned Trevor Poole (NE) [13-12] (Ho) -1 unsportsmanlike conduct [12-12]
138: John Collins (Ho) pinned Tyler Covahey (NE) [18-12]
145: Billy Katzenberger (NE) tech fall Richard Kim (Ho) [18-17]
152: Shayan Kassiri (Ho) dec Jayden Mason (NE) [21-17]
160: Timar Hatcher (NE) pinned Success Myers (Ho) [21-23]
170: Brayden Young (NE) pinned Gavin Romberger (Ho) [21-29]
182: Chris Hallums (Ho) dec. Myles Macon (NE) [24-29] (NE) -1 unsportsmanlike conduct [24-28]
195: Jason Arnold (NE) pinned Devin Dengu (Ho) [24-34]
220: Buddy Penguin (Ho) pinned Devin Wagner (NE) [30-34]
285: Solomon Larson (Ho) pinned Damien Devoter (NE) [36-34]
Glenelg 55, Century 12
113: Ridenour (G) dec. Fitzgerald (C), 6-4 [3-0]
120: Schittino (G) pinned Grogg (C) [9-0]
126: E. Sotka (G) pinned Johnston (C) [15-0]
132: T. HIbbitts (G) tech fall Armstrong (C) 15-0, [20-0]
138: Woods (C) pinned Yang (G) [20-6]
145: Hurst (C) dec. Fleece (G), 7-2 [20-9]
152: Szczepanski (G) dec. Schuyler (C), 10-6 [23-9]
160: Mackey (G) pinned Ferguson (C) [29-9]
170: Payne (G) pinned Harrell (C) [35-9]
182: Ellis (C) dec. Kingsbury (G), 5-2 [35-12]
195: D. Sotka (G) pinned Harris (C) [41-12]
220: Durkin (G) pinned Bautista (C) [47-12]
285: Suri (G) major dec. Forsberg (C) [51-12]
106: Hansberger (G) major dec. Hurst (C), 16-8 [55-12]
Marriotts Ridge 51, Annapolis 19
North County 52, Atholton 23
Arundel 66, Long Reach 9
Southern-AA 42, Hammond 37
Tyler Goodwin (106), Justin Knapp (113), Tylor Sumptor (126), Michael Segreti (138), Christian Taylor (145), Kaleb Neal (160) and JoJo Herring (220) recorded pins for the Southern wrestling team in a 42-37 victory over Hammond.