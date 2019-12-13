“Phil and Alex, I think if I had to put my chips on it, they’re going to achieve their individual goals before the end of the season,” Mackin added. “I think what they really want to do is, OK, we’re conquered the county, region and state tournament a couple times, I want to conquer something a little bit more as a team. ... Let’s be realistic, it’s probably not a state championship team but that doesn’t mean it can’t be an overachieving team, and I think that’s what they want to do, and they’re putting in an effort to become leaders and take this program under their wing.”