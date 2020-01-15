No. 15 Mt. Hebron (4-2 Howard County, 17-7) had an opportunity in the first match to set the tone. Aown Dar (170) had Zach Bedell on his back within the first minute, but Bedell was able to escape and turn the tables late in the period with a five-point headlock. Bedell held on for a 9-4 decision for the Mustangs — a result that was switched in the first meeting in December — and they took a 9-0 after Tyler Gladstone’s second-period pin at 182 pounds.