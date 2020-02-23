Glenelg reclaims Howard County wrestling tournament title

The Gladiators are back on top.
Glenelg won the 51st annual Howard County wrestling tournament Saturday night for the fourth time in the last five seasons. After not winning the championship last year, the Gladiators battled back this season to win the crown.
"We were a young team; we replaced 10 of our 14 starters. To be back and win the team title and win with that young of a roster impressed me, and we want to keep the team trophy at our place for years to come,” said Glenelg coach Matt Bichner. “I’m just proud of our guys. They’re grinders. We had guys wrestle back and get third, and you need to do that to get a team title. It’s not just the guys in the finals.”
Glenelg edged out Oakland Mills, which won the county title last season, by a team score of 211 to 192.5. Hammond finished third with 154.5 points.
“It feels great to win this team title, especially after being upset last year,” said Glenelg’s Nick Kingsbury, who won the 170-pound title. “I’m glad it’s coming back to Glenelg, and we want it to stay there.”
Drew Sotka (182 pounds), Kingsbury (170) and David Ridenour (113) all won individual county titles for the Gladiators, while Ethan Sotka (132) and Jake Durkin (195) appeared in championship bouts. Sotka, who won a state title last season but won his first county championship Saturday at 182 pounds, said the team was extra motivated this season.
“We’ve had that chip on our shoulders all year to go get that title back,” Sotka said. “The whole team has been working hard as a cohesive unit to pull together, and we won it as a team.”
While the Gladiators finished on top at River Hill High School on Saturday, it was an Atholton wrestler who etched his name in the history books. Senior David Panda (36-0) became the 27th wrestler in Howard County history to win three county titles. The 126-pounder defeated River Hill’s Jonah Richardson by decision, 11-9, in overtime.
“It feels awesome. I didn’t know I was one of only 27,” Panda said. “I feel super accomplished. This is one of the highest achievements I’ve every achieved.”
His third title may have been his most difficult, though. Richardson gave the champion one of the toughest bouts of his season, taking him to overtime and losing on a takedown. During the regular season, Panda pinned Richardson in the second period.
“This one, I had to work and dig deeper,” Panda said. “I underestimated him, and this match taught me to never underestimate anyone.”
Panda’s previous two county titles were at 113 pounds. He pinned River Hill’s Eric Robinson in 1:51 last season and earned an 8-2 victory over Glenelg’s Logan Gwin as a sophomore. Atholton coach Bruce Lindblad said Panda’s improvement this season can be attributed to his hard work with his training partner Michael Altamirano, who won the 145-pound county championship.
“David has upped the ante for everyone on the team,” Lindblad said. “This year, his wrestling partner has been Michael Altamirano, and it has helped both of them.”
This story is still being updated. Check back later for more about the Howard County wrestling tournament.
TEAM SCORES:
1. Glenelg 221
2. Oakland Mills 192.5
3. Hammond 154.5
4. River Hill 154
5. Mt. Hebron 147
6. Marriotts Ridge 137
7. Atholton 103
8. Centennial 100
9. Howard 82
10. Reservoir 71
11. Long Reach 32.5
12. Wilde Lake 27
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS:
106: Alex Tamai (Oakland Mills) dec. Jabari Pinkney (Hammond), 9-4
113: David Ridenour (Glenelg) dec. Mason Cowell (Oakland Mills), 12-11
120: Christopher Lee (Centennial) dec. Griffin Ordowsti (Mt. Hebron), 7-3
126: David Panda (Atholton) dec. Jonah Richardson (River Hill), 11-9 OT
132: Keiron Wilson (Hammond) dec. Ethan Sotka (Glenelg), 5-3
138: Michael Crisitello (River Hill) pinned Isaiah Williams (Oakland Mills), 4:00
145: Michael Altamirano (Atholton) major dec. Shayan Kassiri (Howard), 10-2
152: Ethan Bohan (Marriotts Ridge) pinned Michael Claxton (Oakland Mills), 3:42
160: Will Vaxmonsky (Marriotts Ridge) major dec. Steven Harrell (Oakland Mills), 11-1
170: Nick Kingsbury (Glenelg) dec. Nolan Deshields (Hammond), 4-2 OT
182: Drew Sotka (Glenelg) pinned John Ross (Mt. Hebron), 1:34
195: Linus Sekedjah (Hammond) dec. Jake Durkin (Glenelg), 3-1 OT
220: Buddy Penguin (Howard) dec. Miles Crook (Oakland Mills), 6-3
285: Dylan Altman (Reservoir) pinned Jack Baxter (Marriotts Ridge), 4:57