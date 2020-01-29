Glenelg added another quality win to its resume Tuesday night and pulled away to beat host Hammond, 42-28.
The Gladiators won eight of the 14 bouts but earned bonus points in seven of them. They won four straight matches from 120 to 138 pounds to turn a one-point lead into a 20-point advantage.
Against River Hill Friday night, the upper weights did the job for Glenelg. This time it was the lower weights that strung together a winning streak that turned a close dual meet into another comfortable margin of victory.
“We’re pretty balanced throughout the lineup. I think we’ve tried to instill a next-man-up mentality,” Gladiators coach Matt Bichner said. “It’s not always going to be a great match or a perfect outcome.”
Similar to the dual with the Hawks, Glenelg (14-3 overall, 6-1 county) trailed at the halfway point. Hammond held an 18-17 lead after heavyweight Austin Stewart was awarded a forfeit when Kyle Hansberger (106) built a nine-point third-period lead before pinning Nick May in 4 minutes, 50 seconds.
The Golden Bears (21-6, 7-2) never reclaimed the lead, but they cut the deficit to one thanks to a commanding effort from Jabari Pinkney (113). Pinkney and David Ridenour battled through a scoreless first period but Pinkney’s blast double-leg takedown turned into two additional near-fall points, and he rolled from there. Pinkney added three more takedowns the rest of the way to seal a 13-4 major decision to improve to 33-2 on the year.
“Nobody knows who this kid is,” Hammond coach Will Yeo said. “He has quietly put in a ton of work and put in hundreds or hours. He couldn’t be an easier kid to coach. He listens, he’s respectful, does what he’s told, handles his grades in the classroom. That’s why he’s a junior captain.”
Glenelg answered quickly and with authority. Sophomore brothers Jaegon (120) and Taegon (126) Hibbitts, who both wrestled in last year’s JV county tournament finals, mirrored one another and secured falls in 1:20 and 1:33, respectively, to give freshman Ethan Sotka (132) a chance to seal the win. Sotka, who bumped up a weight class, led Keiron Wilson 5-1 after two periods and then held on for a 7-5 victory.
“Ethan’s been wrestling great lately,” Bichner said. “We want to get him the tough matches when we can.”
Trey Fleece (138, major decision) was the fourth straight Glenelg grappler to win, while Hammond’s Tim Haywood (145) ended the dual meet with a come-from-behind win by fall.
The Golden Bears’ middle and upper weights scrapped well with the Gladiators. Micah Nowlin (152) moved his season record to 33-1 by starting to dual meet with a pin, and the teams traded wins during the next eight bouts. Drew Sotka (195) secured a technical fall for Glenelg and improved to 27-2 without a defeat to a Maryland wrestler.
“They have a very solid lineup up and down,” Yeo said. “There’s not a lot of holes and not a lot of opportunity to get cheap points, so every match you really have to earn it. And you need all swing matches to go your way in order to beat them, and tonight that didn’t happen.”
Glenelg hasn’t lost a dual meet since falling to Marriotts Ridge on Dec. 17, but Bichner told his team post-match that he has sensed some complacency as of late.
“We just can’t get lazy,” he said. “I know Hammond has taken some losses this year and are missing a few guys from their lineup that would be difference makers, but you’ve got to train and wrestle against everybody the same regardless. I think we’ve got to get our mental preparation ready. In a big match sometimes it’s easy to get complacent and be worried about the score, but we’ve got to get back in our own head and just focus on what’s going to make you wrestle the best match.”
Glenelg 42, Hammond 28
152: Micah Nowlin (Ha) pinned Kian Payne (G), 2:34 [0-6]
160: Ethan Mackey (G) pinned Elliott Bauer (Ha), 2:58 [6-6]
170: Nolan DeSheilds (Ha) dec. Nick Kingsbury (G), 6-3 [6-9]
182: Drew Sotka (G) tech fall Jordan Brown (Ha), 15-0 [11-9]
195: Linus Sekedjah (Ha) dec. Jake Durkin (G), 3-2 [11-12]
220: Lucas Suri (G) pinned Kyle Jeffers (Ha), 3:45 [17-12]
285: Austin Stewart (Ha) fft. [17-18]
106: Kyle Hansberger (G) pinned Nick May (Ha), 4:50 [23-18]
113: Jabari Pinkney (Ha) major dec. David Ridenour (G), 13-4 [23-22]
120: Jaegon Hibbitts (G) pinned Jack Taylor (Ha), 1:20 [29-22]
126: Taegon Hibbitts (G) pinned Luis Cornejo (Ha), 1:33 [35-22]
132: Ethan Sotka (G) dec. Keiron Wilson (Ha), 7-5 [38-22]
138: Trey Fleece (G) major dec. Chris Alvarenga (Ha), 15-3 [42-22]
145: Tim Haywood (Ha) pinned Jacob Sczcpanski (G), 2:22 [42-28]
OTHER SCORES:
Oakland Mills 57, Atholton 18
170: S. Harrell (OM) pinned Laing (A), 1:02 [6-0]
182: J. Mathews (OM) pinned Arbareri (A), 4:29 [12-0]
195: D. Dickson (OM) fft. [18-0]
220: M. Crook (OM) pinned Craig (A), 5:41 [24-0]
285: P. Howell (OM) fft. [30-0]
106: A. Tamai (OM) fft. [36-0]
113: I. Santiago (OM) fft. [42-0]
120: M. Cowell (OM) pinned Johnson (A), 1:12 [48-0]
126: D. Panda (A) pinned K. Sellman (OM), 3:41 [48-6]
132: Goss (A) pinned A. Hassan (OM), 0:24 [48-12]
138: I. Williams (OM) dec. Frazier (A), 14-7 [51-12]
145: M. Altamirano (A) dec. J. Cornelius (OM), 10-3 [51-15]
152: M. Claxton (OM) pinned Fonchman (A), 1:35 [57-15]
160: Mize (A) reg dec. N. Capino (OM) 4-8 [57-18]
River Hill 42, Mt. Hebron 22
170: Aown Dar (MH) dec. Koulis Galakanos (RH), 10-6 [0-3]
182: Liam Slade (RH) dec. Alan Covert (MH), 11-8 [3-3]
195: John Ross (MH) pinned Daniel Fahmy (RH), 4:43 [3-9]
220: David Flynn (RH) fft. [6-9]
285: Kyle Gratton (RH) fft. [15-9]
106: Humza Aboraob (RH) pinned Lucas Lopez (MH), 0:57 [21-9]
113: Nick Bakhtiar (RH) dec. Mo Khan (MH), 10-5 [24-9]
120: Dyson Muller (RH) pinned Griffin Ordowski (MH), 4:55 [30-9]
126: Jonah Richardson (RH) pinned Aamil Vahora (MH), 3:42 [36-9]
132: Jack McGuire (MH) major dec. Lucas Ramirez (RH), 13-0 [36-13]
138: Javier Donnolley (MH) pinned Nick Li (RH), 1:34 [36-19]
145: Dylan McCullough (RH) dec. Moud Abdel-Halim (MH), 3-2 [39-19]
152: Michael Crisitello (RH) dec. Bryce Kampert (MH), 7-3 [42-19]
160: Noah Manasterli (MH) dec. Dailen Jeng (RH), 5-2 [42-22]
Reservoir 42, Howard 26
106: Sebastian Meza (Re) pinned Luke Reed (Ho) [6-0]
113: Olav Jensen (Re) dec. Thomas Magsino (Ho), 5-0 [9-0]
120: Kenny Ling (Ho) dec. Matt Sims (Re), 4-1 [9-3]
126: Arjun Kundu tech fall Noah Byrum (Re), 18-1 [9-8]
132: Christian Logan (Re) maj. dec. John Collins (Ho), 13-4 [13-8]
138: Darien Haghighat (Re) pinned Max Keller (Ho) [19-8]
145: Shayan Kassiri (Ho) pinned Demetrius Battle (Re) [19-14]
152: Cameron Zook (Re) tech fall Success Myers (Ho) [24-14]
160: Chris Howell (Ho) pinned Isaac Shin (Re) [24-20]
170: Jacob Rand (Re) dec. Gavin Romberger (Ho), 7-4 [27-20]
182: Dylan Wiegert (Re) pinned Adam Kozikowski (Ho) [33-20]
195: Yahir Amaya (Re) fft. [39-20]
220: Buddy Penguin (Ho) pinned Will Park (Re) [39-26]
285: Dylan Altman (Re) dec. Solomon Larson (Ho), 7-1 [42-26]
Howard 64, Dulaney 9
182: Adam Kozikowski (Ho) fft. [6-0]
195: Double forfeit
220: Buddy Penguin (Ho) pinned Bryce Brown (D) [12-0]
285: Nick Schielfelbein (D) dec. Solomon Larson (Ho) [12-3]
106: Luke Reed (Ho) fft. [18-3]
113: Thomas Magsino (Ho) pinned Luis Ruano (D) [24-3]
120: Kenny Ling (Ho) fft. [30-3]
126: Arjun Kundu (Ho) major Evan Cantemiry (D) [34-3]
132: John Collins (Ho) fft. [40-3]
138: Maxxim Keller (Ho) fft. [46-3]
145: Shayan Kassiri (Ho) fft. [52-3]
152: Success Myers (Ho) fft. [58-3]
160: Chris Hallums (Ho) fft. [64-3]
170: Noah Dow (D) pinned Gavin Romberger [64-9]