“We just can’t get lazy,” he said. “I know Hammond has taken some losses this year and are missing a few guys from their lineup that would be difference makers, but you’ve got to train and wrestle against everybody the same regardless. I think we’ve got to get our mental preparation ready. In a big match sometimes it’s easy to get complacent and be worried about the score, but we’ve got to get back in our own head and just focus on what’s going to make you wrestle the best match.”