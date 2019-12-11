River Hill and Hammond wrestling have had some memorable clashes over the years, but none were quite like the latest installment of their rivalry on Tuesday at Howard High.
In a back-and-forth affair that saw neither team lead by more than 10 at any point, it was the last match — one that lasted just seconds and didn’t end with a pin — that unfortunately decided the outcome.
With River Hill leading by three entering the bout, Hammond’s Nolan DeSheilds (170) quickly spun behind and grabbed hold of River Hill’s Dailen Jeng, lifted him high above his head and slammed Jeng to the mat. The move was deemed an illegal slam by the referee, and Jeng was given a five-minute check-up by the on-site trainer, who ruled Jeng could not continue. Jeng was awarded an injury default victory because he was injured via an illegal move, and the Hawks won the dual meet, 37-28.
River Hill (2-0 Howard County, 8-2 overall) also beat Howard (0-3, 0-3), 38-34, to sweep the tri-meet, and the Golden Bears (2-1, 2-1) beat the Lions, 48-30, to split the day.
“I would hope that no team wants to win a dual meet like that and nobody wants to lose a dual meet like that, but our kid elevated a little too high, brought him down a little too hard and the team suffered the consequences,” Hammond coach Will Yeo said.
“We were thrown on our head,” River Hill coach Kevin Cannon said. “... That’s the trainer’s call, but with headaches and tingling in your toes, I probably wouldn’t have let him continue anyways.”
The Hawks took control of the meet in the middle weights. With the score tied at 15, River Hill junior Jonah Richardson (126), who went 8-0 with eight pins over the weekend at the Golden Eagle Duals at Aberdeen, won the marque match of the meet against defending county champion Keneth Rios via major decision, 11-2. Rios beat Richardson in the semifinals of last year’s county tournament, 14-12, but this time Richardson left no doubt. He led 4-0 after one period and then scored the final seven points, including six in the third period.
The difference is “his offseason, him buying into the coaching and his continued desire to win because that’s never been the question with the kid,” Cannon said. “So it’s great … I’m very excited to see him compete this year.”
River Hill never trailed the rest of the way. Pins by Nick Li (138) and freshman Dylan McCullough (145) extended the lead to 31-21, and while Hammond answered with two wins, it didn’t get enough bonus points from Micah Nowlin (152) and Elliott Bauer (160).
“We had plenty of other opportunities to put up extra points on the board to give us a little cushion and River Hill battled us tough, and we didn’t take advantage of opportunities in any way,” Yeo said.
While River Hill’s match against Howard was closer on the scoreboard, the Hawks won eight of the bouts and built a 16-point cushion going into the final two matches.
Cannon said it was important for the Hawks to prove they can win with two of their better wrestlers — Michael Crisitello and Dyson Muller — sidelined with injuries. Improving to 3-2 against Hammond since taking over as coach was also a personal goal.
The Golden Bears took nine of the matches against the Lions, one of which was categorically an upset. Nowlin took out Howard senior Shayan Kassiri, a defending county champion who placed third at last year’s state tournament, 4-3. Nowlin scored a takedown late in the first period and escaped in the second and third periods to earn the victory and hand Kassiri his first loss of the season.
“Micah is a very good athlete and he’s very coachable, and he’s developed things that he’s good at, and I think he has the confidence this year. He’s been looking very good in the room,” Yeo said. “We’re trying to get him ready to go for the rest of the year. I think he has a very good opportunity to place top three or possibly win a state championship this year.”
Howard coach Dan Carr feels like his team is close to being able to compete with the upper echelon in the league. Buddy Penguin (220) won both his matches by fall and Kassiri, despite a loss, is one of the best grapplers in the area, but there are others who struggle to finish six-minute matches.
“Twice tonight we weren’t just winning but majoring a kid and we ended up getting pinned,” Carr said. “A couple other matches were close that we ended up getting pinned, and as you can tell that’s the biggest difference-maker out there. ... It’s a four-minute match instead of a six-minute match right now, and that’s killing us.”
River Hill 37, Hammond 28
182: Jordan Brown (Ha) pinned Liam Slade (RH), 3:25 [0-6]
195: Linus Sekedjah (Ha) dec. Daniel Fahmy (RH), 6-2 [0-9]
220: David Flynn (RH) dec. Donald St. Albin (Ha), 6-0 [3-9]
285: Kyle Gratton (RH) pinned Kyle Jeffers (Ha), 1:06 [9-9]
106: Jacob Cohen (RH) pinned Jeffrey Acheampong (Ha), 0:26 [15-9]
113: Jack Taylor (Ha) dec. Hamza Aboarob (RH), 7-5 [15-12]
120: Jabari Pinkney (Ha) dec. Nick Bakhtiar (RH), 9-3 [15-15]
126: Jonah Richardson (RH) major dec. Keneth Rios (Ha), 11-2 [19-15]
132: Keiron Wilson (Ha) pinned Lucas Ramirez (RH), 3:10 [19-21]
138: Nick Li (RH) pinned Bennett Freeman (Ha), 4:23 [25-21]
145: Dylan McCullough (RH) pinned Chris Alvarenga (Ha), 3:13 [31-21]
152: Micah Nowlin (Ha) major dec. Brian Smith (RH), 21-7 [31-25]
160: Elliott Bauer (Ha) dec. Gerardo Perez-Lopez (RH), 10-5 [31-28]
170: Dailen Jeng (RH) inj. default Nolan DeSheilds (Ha) [37-28]
Hammond 48, Howard 30
195: Jordan Brown (Ha) pinned Devin Dengu (Ho), 4:28 [6-0]
220: Buddy Penguin (Ho) pinned Donald St. Albin (Ha), 2:43 [6-6]
285: Solomon Larson (Ho) pinned Kyle Jeffers (Ha), 0:22 [6-12]
106: Jeffrey Acheampong (Ha) fft. [12-12]
113: Jack Taylor (Ha) pinned Thomas Magsino (Ho), 2:35 [18-12]
120: Jabari Pinkney (Ha) major dec. Theo Bloomquist (Ho), 14-5 [22-12]
126: Kenny Ling (Ho) pinned DJ St. Vil (Ha), 0:48 [22-18]
132: Keiron Wilson (Ha) pinned Arjun Kundu (Ho), 3:10 [28-18]
138: John Collins (Ho) pinned Bennett Freeman (Ha), 1:37 [28-24]
145: Chris Alvarenga (Ha) tech fall Josh Varghese (Ho), 20-5 [33-24]
152: Micah Nowlin (Ha) dec. Shayan Kassiri (Ho), 4-3 [36-24]
160: Elliott Bauer (Ha) pinned Success Myers (Ho), 0:20 [42-24]
170: Nolan DeSheilds (Ha) pinned Gavin Romberger (Ho), 0:15 [48-24]
182: Chris Hallums (Ho) fft. [48-30]
River Hill 38, Howard 34
220: Buddy Penguin (Ho) pinned David Flynn (RH), 2:20 [0-6]
285: Solomon Larson (Ho) pinned Kyle Gratton (RH), 1:54 [0-12]
106: Jacob Cohen (RH) fft. [6-12]
113: Hamza Aboarob (RH) pinned Luke Reed (Ho), 0:41 [12-12]
120: Nick Bakhtiar (RH) major dec. Theo Bloomquist (Ho), 12-3 [16-12]
126: Jonah Richardson (RH) major dec. Kenny Ling (Ho), 8-0 [20-12]
132: Arjun Kundu (Ho) pinned Lucas Ramirez (RH), 1:28 [20-18]
138: Nick Li (RH) pinned John Collins (Ho), 4:20 [26-18]
145: Eric Norris (RH) dec. Josh Varghese (Ho), 6-4 [29-18]
152: Shayan Kassiri (Ho) major dec. Dylan McCullough (RH), 10-2 [29-22]
160: Brian Smith (RH) pinned Success Myers (Ho), 4:21 [35-22]
170: Gerardo Perez-Lopez (RH) dec. Gavin Romberger (Ho), 5-0 [38-22]
182: Chris Hallums (Ho) pinned Liam Slade (RH), 1:29 [38-28]
195: Devin Dengu (Ho) pinned Daniel Fahmy (RH), 3:41 [38-34]
OTHER SCORES:
Centennial 57, Atholton 21
113: Ibaad Shaikh (C) fft. [6-0]
120: Christopher Lee (C) fft. [12-0]
126: Nick Shapiro (C) pinned Cameron Burt (A), 1:17 [18-0]
132: David Panda (A) fft. [18-6]
138: Ricco Goss (A) dec. Yusuf Mehboob (C), 7-4 [18-9]
145: Joseph Toth (C) dec. Peter Frazier (A), 12-6 [21-9]
152: David Ye (C) pinned Hamzah Albhawaldeh (A), 0:59) [27-9]
160: Usman Sabir (C) pinned Kevin Smitson (A), 3:18 [33-9]
170: Matthew Harris (C) pinned Daniel Mize (A), 1:33 [39-9]
182: Charles Schmitt (C) pinned Jack Ryan (A), 0:34 [45-9]
195: Maxime Arbaren (A) pinned Younggwang Han (C), 1:23 [45-15]
220: Yash Joon (C) fft. [51-15]
285: Desmon Craig (A) fft. [51-21]
106: Moiz Sabir (C) fft. [57-21]
Centennial 56, Long Reach 20
120: Christopher Lee (C) tech fall Xavier Maccherone (LR), 16-0 [5-0]
126: Nick Shapiro (C) pinned Kwabla Boateng (LR), 1:59 [11-0]
132: Samuel Levine (LR) fft. [11-6]
138: Garrett Cioffi (LR) dec. Yusuf Mehboob (C), 8-3 [11-9]
145: Joseph Toth (C) pinned Canyon Dawson (LR), 1:31 [17-9]
152: David Ye (C) pinned Mohannad Shoair (LR), 4:41 [23-9]
160: Usman Sabir (C) fft. [29-9]
170: Matthew Harris (C) pinned Kyle Ayres (LR), 1:00 [35-9]
182: Charles Schmitt (C) fft. [41-9]
195: Reginald Love (LR) pinned Younggwang Han (C), 5:30 [41-15]
220: Yash Joon (C) fft. [47-15]
285: Sean Hicks (LR) fft. [47-21]
106: Moiz Sabir (C) dec. Abduullah Pender (LR), 7-2 [50-21]
*113: Ibaad Shaikh (C) pinned Joseph Reilly (LR), 1:30 [56-20]
*(LR unsportsmanlike conduct -1.0)
Atholton 39, Long Reach 27
106: J.J. Reilly (LR) fft. [0-6]
113: A. Pender (LR) fft. [0-12]
120: Maccherone (LR) fft. [0-18]
126: A. Boatang (LR) dec. Cameron Burt (A), 10-9 [0-21]
132: D. Panda (A) pinned S. Levine (LR), 3:33 [6-21]
138: R. Goss (A) dec. G. Cioffi (LR), 5-2 [9-21]
145: P. Frazier (A) pinned C. Dawson (LR), 1:34 [15-21]
152: M. Shoair (LR) pinned H. Alkawaideh (A), 3:25 [15-27]
160: K. Smitson (A) fft. [21-27]
170: D. Mize (A) dec. K. Ayers (LR), 12-5 [24-27]
182: J. Ryan (A) fft. [30-27]
195: M. Arbareri (A) pinned R. Love (LR], 0:40 [36-27]
220: Double fft. [36-27]
285: D. Craig (A) dec S. Hicks (LR), 7-4 [39-27]
Marriotts Ridge 50, Oakland Mills 30
195: Buckely (MR) tech fall Mendes (OM), 15-0 [5-0]
220: Dixon (OM) pinned Ibrahim (MR), 0:57 [5-6]
285: Baxter (MR) pinned Crook (OM), 5:44 [11-6]
106: Habibi (MR) pinned Santiago (OM), 3:34 [17-6]
113: Tamai (OM) pinned Whalen (MR), 0:58 [17-12]
120: Glover (MR) dec. Cowell (OM), 4-3 [20-12]
126: Wiggins (MR) pinned Selmen (OM), 1:12 [26-12]
132: Depiruex (MR) pinned Hassam (OM), 0:25 (OM) [32-12]
138: Bury (MR) pinned Casalon (OM), 0:53 [38-12]
145: Williams (OM) pinned Zheng (MR), 1:14 [38-18]
152: Cornelius (OM) pinned Grandstaff (MR), 1:07 [38-24]
160: Bohan (MR) fft. [44-24]
170: Vaxmonsky (MR) pinned Claxton (OM), 1:07 [50-24]
182: Mathews (OM) pinned Bedell (MR), 2:41 [50-30]
Oakland Mills 50, Reservoir 27
285: Dylan Altman (Re) fft. [0-6]
106: Sebastian Meza (Re) pinned Ian Santiago (OM), 6:25 [0-12]
113: Alex Tamai (OM) pinned Olav Jensen (Re), 0:47 [6-12]
120: Mason Cowell (OM) pinned Dylan Griffith (Re), 0:24 [12-12]
126: A Hassan (OM) fft. [18-12}
132: Noah Byrum (Re) pinned Kyle Sellman (OM), 0:53 [18-18]
138: Christian Logan (Re) pinned Amir Ayler (OM), 2:48 [18-24]
145: Darien Haghighat (Re) dec. Luis Castelan (OM), 3-2 [18-27]
152: Jalen Cornelius (OM) tech fall Ben Coler (Re), 15-0 [23-27]
160: Michael Claxton (OM) pinned Cameron Zook (Re), 4:33 [29-27]
170: Steven Herrell (OM) pinned Luke SIms (Re). 0:29 [35-27]
182: Jalen Matthews (OM) dec. Dylan Wiegert (Re), 7-5 [38-27]
195: Alonzo Mendez (OM) pinned Jake Rand (Re), 0:17 [44-27]
220: Miles Crook (OM) pinned Will Park (Re), 0:35 [50-27]
Marriotts Ridge 65, Reservoir 12
220: Idrees Ibrahim (MR) pinned Will Park (Re) [6-0]
285: Dylan Altman (Re) dec. Jack Baxter (MR) 5-2 [6-3]
106: Arya Habibi (MR) fft. [12-3]
113: Jack Whalen (MR) pinned Sebastian Meza (Re) [18-3]
120: Brendan Glover (MR) tech fall Dylan Griffith (Re) [23-3]
126: Colin Wiggins (MR) pinned Matt Sims (Re) [29-3]
132: Julian Depireux (MR) pinned Noah Byrum (Re) [35-3]
138: Christian Logan (Re) pinned Tyler Bury (MR) [35-9]
145: Darien Haghighat (Re) dec. Jorge Zheng (MR), 5-2 [35-12]
152: Jesse Grandstaff (MR) pinned Ben Coler (Re) [41-12]
160: Ethan Bohan (MR) pinned Cameron Zook (Re) [47-12]
170: Will Vaxmonsky (MR) pinned Luke Sims (Re) [53-12]
182: Zach Bedell (MR) pinned Dylan Wiegert (Re) [59-12]
195: Thomas Buckley (MR) pinned Jake Rand (Re) [65-12]