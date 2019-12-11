The Hawks took control of the meet in the middle weights. With the score tied at 15, River Hill junior Jonah Richardson (126), who went 8-0 with eight pins over the weekend at the Golden Eagle Duals at Aberdeen, won the marque match of the meet against defending county champion Keneth Rios via major decision, 11-2. Rios beat Richardson in the semifinals of last year’s county tournament, 14-12, but this time Richardson left no doubt. He led 4-0 after one period and then scored the final seven points, including six in the third period.