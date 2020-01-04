December wasn’t particularly kind to the usually dominant Glenelg wrestling team. The Gladiators saw their 47-match Howard County winning streak end against Marriotts Ridge on Dec. 17, and they failed to have any champions and placed ninth at the Damascus Holiday Tournament over winter break.
South River, meanwhile, had everything go its way last month. The Seahawks were perfect and turned the page to January with a 21-0 record having won the title at their own South River Duals.
The tables turned when the two 2019 state duals finalists met Saturday morning in Glenelg, as it was the Gladiators who put together their best performance of the season to hand the Seahawks their first loss in a 41-27 victory.
“I think it’s big mentally-wise just seeing that the stuff that these guys have been working on hard at practices is working,” Glenelg coach Matt Bichner said. “… I thought today we dictated a lot more of the action, which we want to do. So that was good to see. We did a good job of getting guys on their back and pinning them.”
The dual remained close until the later stages when the middle- and upper-weights for No. 13 Glenelg (10-3) won several close matches and earned bonus points along the way. Kian Payne (152) sparked the home crowd by rallying from an 8-4 deficit in the third period to eventually pin Mike Byers in 5 minutes, 28 seconds, and Ethan Mackey (160) and Nick Kingsbury (170) followed suit and won their bouts by fall to turn what was a three-point South River lead into a 36-21 advantage for the Gladiators.
“Kian is probably one of the biggest competitors on our team and he doesn’t necessarily do the conventional wrestling moves; he's more of a wild style and we try to let him be able to do that because he's pretty successful with it,” Bichner said. “He could be losing by 10 or 12 points and then you never know. You’ve got to watch out because he can catch you.”
The No. 7 Seahawks (21-1) didn’t have enough matches to recover. They won two of the final three matches by decision, but Glenelg’s defending state champion Drew Sotka (195) downed James Purnell via a 16-1 technical fall to seal the result.
“They out-worked us,” South River coach John Klessinger said. “They just out-toughed us, simple as that. They came out, they wanted to wrestle, and they wanted to win.
“I think we had a little too much success a little too early.”
The meet lived up to the hype early, and both teams had key wins and prevented bonus points in others. Seahawks sophomore Racheil Coney (285) started off with a win, though he only managed a 5-1 decision against Dominic Magnolia. Glenelg’s Kyle Hansberger (106) and South River’s Nolan Lunsford (113) traded first-period pins, and at 120 Matt Gribble did his job by not allowing Glenelg’s David Ridenour score any bonuses. Ridenour held a seven-point lead entering the third period, but Gribble outscored him 2-0 the final two minutes to keep it a regular decision.
The Gladiators got a decision from Ethan Sotka (126) and a pin from Trey Fleece (138), while South River’s Isaac Barber (132) and Joab Patino (145) won by fall. The visitors led by three when Payne turned the tide.
“I thought we’d fight some pinning combinations but we gave up five falls and a tech,” Klessinger said. “We’re in matched to win and we get stuck, you know, we can’t win that way. You can’t beat good teams that way.”
Bichner believes his team is starting to hit its stride in time for the home stretch. Some wrestlers are getting down to their expected weight classes, which is creating a more consistent lineup. He also said the young grapplers are starting to understand what it takes to compete on the varsity level.
The win will go a long way to helping the Gladiators qualify for the 2A West regional duals, especially with Centennial, C. Milton Wright, River Hill, Hammond and Oakland Mills remaining on the schedule.
“We’re young and we’re building,” Bichner said. “We got beat up by Marriotts Ridge and then got beat up at the Damascus tournament, so we know we’re beat up but with 14 guys wrestling tough I think we can replicate these results against good teams. We’re just going to keep getting better and get guys healthy and back in the lineup and keep moving forward.”
No. 13 Glenelg 41, No. 7 South River 27
285: Racheil Coney (SR) dec. Dominic Magnolia (G), 5-1 [0-3]
106: Kyle Hansberger (G) pinned Ben Travis (SR), 0:26 [6-3]
113: Nolan Lunsford (SR) pinned Leo Schittino (G), 1:05 [6-9]
120: David Ridenour (G) dec. Matt Gribble (SR), 12-7 [9-9]
126: Ethan Sotka (G) dec. Jamison Ballard (SR), 5-1 [12-9]
132: Isaac Barber (SR) pinned Taegon Hibbitts (G), 1:23 [12-15]
138: Trey Fleece (G) pinned Austin Johnson (SR), 1:20 [18-15]
145: Joab Patino (SR) pinned Jacob Szczepanski (G), 2:35 [18-21]
152: Kian Payne (G) pinned Mike Byers (SR), 5:28 [24-21]
160: Ethan Mackey (G) pinned Maddix Brown (SR), 1:37 [30-21]
170: Nick Kingsbury (G) pinned Sam Smiroldo (SR), 2:42 [36-21]
182: Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) dec. Jake Durkin (G), 9-3 [36-24]
195: Drew Sotka (G) tech fall James Purnell (SR), 16-1 [41-24]
220: Kevin Lippinotl (SR) dec. Lucas Suri (G), 5-4 [41-27]