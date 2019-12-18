Marriotts Ridge coach Jason Conley said 138-pound freshman Tyler Bury was smart enough to know what was on the line when he stepped onto the mat Tuesday night at Glenelg.
While it didn’t fall squarely on the ninth-grader’s shoulders — no wrestling dual meet is ever decided by one person — he and his teammates knew a win would go a long way in helping the Mustangs beat the Gladiators for the first time in school history and snap their 47-match winning streak in Howard County duals that has spanned 1,777 days.
Bury was slammed illegally in the first period but shook it off and returned, and about three minutes later Bury put an exclamation point on the dual and pinned Glenelg’s Kevin Yang to seal the 42-28 victory and hand the Gladiators their first league loss since Oakland Mills beat them Feb. 4, 2015.
“It was scary,” Bury admitted after the win. “I just went out — the coaches told me to wrestle smart and I did — and I capitalized on his mistakes.”
“It’s huge. I mean, it’s a statement for these boys,” said Marriotts Ridge coach Jason Conley, who had never beaten Glenelg in his first 22 years coaching. “… It’s just seniors. The way they’ve been working in the room, they just put that extra effort, and you can just tell there’s something different about them this year.”
The No. 15 Mustangs (5-0 Howard County, 13-1 overall), who also beat Long Reach, 75-6, won the first three matches against No. 10 Glenelg (3-1, 8-3) to jump out to a 15-0 lead. Even after Jack Baxter (285) and Arya Habibi (106) won decisions to give Marriotts Ridge a 21-12 advantage at the halfway point, it wasn’t quite the start the visitors wanted.
Senior Ethan Bohan (160), a state placer last season, only managed a decision, and Conley also expected more bonus points from Baxter and Habibi.
“After Habibi’s match, I was worried we were going to lose because of bonus points,” Conley said. “I was really worried they were going to get a couple there.”
On the other hand, the Gladiators won only three of the first eight bouts but trailed by just three because state champion Drew Sotka (195), Jake Durkin (220) and David Ridenour (113) all won by fall in the first period.
Ultimately, the Mustangs proved their worth with their depth. Brendan Glover (120) scored a 3-0 win and Colin Wiggins (126) won a key swing match to balloon the lead to 12. Despite Glenelg freshman Ethan Sotka (132) earning a 16-6 major decision, Marriotts Ridge’s lead was too great. Bury’s pin gave the Mustangs an insurmountable 14-point lead with two matches left.
“We had a bunch of kids step up today. Newcomers like Zach (Bedell at 182) and Tyler really stepped up in their matches, but we also had a lot of solid kids just do their jobs,” said senior Will Vaxmonsky, who pinned his 170-pound opponent in just 30 seconds. “Really just as a team we all wrestled very well, and it’s awesome to finally beat them.”
It was a disappointing end to the streak for Glenelg, which also beat Long Reach, 65-15, to split the tri-meet, but coach Matt Bichner, who had now lost just three county duals since taking over prior to the 2013 season, took it in stride.
“We knew the matchups would be tough, bonus points will be big, and we gave up a lot of pins, which we obviously can’t do against a good team and expect to come out on top,” he said. “We’re young. We have a lot of new faces in the lineup. ... I mean, we've done the undefeated thing going to states that hasn't done anything so maybe taking a couple losses, getting better, maybe that's the secret this year.”
Meanwhile, the Lightning (0-5, 2-10) have continued to progress in recent seasons, although the results Tuesday night may not indicate as much. Xavier Maccherone (120), Reggie Love (195), Sam Levine (132) and Garrett Cioffi (138) each won one match on the day.
“We’re wrestling off our backs and we’re fighting and, you know, compared to last year that’s huge,” Long Reach coach Jeff Taylor said. “I still think we’ve got to learn a lot of the details: tucking the elbows, keeping the head up, constantly moving. We’re seeing a lot more movement this year and I think there are a lot of positives that come out of this. We dropped a lot of our kids down to JV to give them experience and I think that’s going to pay big dividends throughout the year.”
Marriotts Ridge 42, Glenelg 28
160: Ethan Bohan (MR) dec. Ethan Mackey (G), 8-5 [3-0]
170: Will Vaxmonsky (MR) pinned Kian Payne (G), 0:30 [9-0]
182: Zach Bedell (MR) pinned Nick Kingsbury (G), 1:04 [15-0]
195: Drew Sotka (G) pinned TK Buckley (MR), 0:37 [15-6]
220: Jake Durkin (G) pinned Idrees Ibrahim (MR), 1:14 [15-12]
285: Jack Baxter (MR) dec. Lucas Suri (G), 2-0 [18-12]
106: Arya Habibi (MR) dec. Kyle Hansberger (G), 7-2 [21-12]
113: David Ridenour (G) pinned Josh Wright (MR), 1:10 [21-18]
120: Brendan Glover (MR) dec. Jaegon Hibbitts (G), 3-0 [24-18]
126: Colin Wiggins (MR) pinned Taegon Hibbitts (G), 1:33 [30-18]
132: Ethan Sotka (G) major dec. Julian Depireux (MR), 16-6 [30-22]
138: Tyler Bury (MR) pinned Kevin Yang (G), 3:34 [36-22]
145: Trey Fleece (G) pinned Jorge Zheng (MR), 3:26 [36-28]
152: Jesse Grandstaff (MR) pinned Jacob Scezepanski (G), 1:06 [42-28]
Glenelg 65, Long Reach 15
145: Trey Fleece (G) pinned Canyon Dawson (LR), 0:42 [6-0]
152: Jacob Scezepanski (G) fft. [12-0]
160: Ethan Mackey (G) fft. [18-0]
170: Kian Payne (G) fft. [24-0]
182: Nick Kingsbury (G) fft. [30-0]
195: Drew Sotka (G) pinned Reggie Love (LR), 0:59 [36-0]
220: Jake Durkin (G) fft. [42-0]
285: Lucas Suri (G) pinned Sean Hicks (LR), 3:08 [48-0]
106: Kyle Hansberger (G) fft. [54-0]
113: David Ridenour (G) fft. [60-0]
120: Xavier Maccherone (LR) pinned Jaegon Hibbitts (G), 5:23 [60-6]
126: Ethan Sotka (G) tech fall Kobby Boateng (LR), 16-1 [65-6]
132: Sam Levine (LR) dec. Taegon Hibbitts (G), 5-4 [65-9]
138: Garrett Cioffi (LR) pinned Kevin Yang (G), 1:27 [65-15]
Marriotts Ridge 75, Long Reach 6
152: Jesse Grandstaff (MR) fft. [6-0]
160: Ethan Bohan (MR) fft. [12-0]
170: Will Vaxmonsky (MR) fft. [18-0]
182: Zach Bedell (MR) fft. [24-0]
195: Reggie Love (LR) pinned TJ Buckley (MR), 1:11 [24-6]
220: Idrees Ibrahim (MR) fft. [30-6]
285: Jack Baxter (MR) pinned Sean Hicks (LR), 0:47 [36-6]
106: Arya Habibi (MR) fft. [42-6]
113: Josh Wright (MR) fft. [48-6]
120: Brendan Glover (MR) pinned Xavier Maccherone (LR), 1:52 [54-6]
126: Colin Wiggins (MR) pinned Kobby Boateng (LR), 1:41 [60-6]
132: Julian Depireux (MR) pinned Darrius Carr (LR), 2:33 [66-6]
138: Tyler Bury (MR) pinned Garrett Cioffi (LR), 3:48 [72-6]
145: Jorge Zheng (MR) dec. Canyon Dawson (LR), 8-3 [75-6]
OTHER SCORES:
River Hill 56, Reservoir 12
106: Sebastian Meza (Re) dec. Nick Cohen (RH), 7-0 [0-3]
113: Hamza Aboarab (RH) pinned Olav Jensen (Re) [6-3]
120: Nick Bakhtiar (RH) pinned Jack Goldscher (Re) [12-3]
126: Jonah Richardson (RH) pinned Matt Sims (Re) [18-3]
132: Lucas Ramirez (RH) dec. Noah Byrum (Re), 14-10 [21-3]
138: Christian Logan (Re) dec. Nick Li (RH), 8-4 [21-6]
145: Dylan McCullough (RH) dec. Kaz Okamoto (Re), 6-0 [24-6]
152: Michael Crisitello (RH) tech fall Ben Coler (Re), 18-3 [29-6]
160: Brian Smith (RH) dec. Cameron Zook (Re), 3-1 [32-6]
170: Liam Slade (RH) pinned Luke Sims (Re) [38-6]
182: Koulis Galanakos (RH) pinned Dylan Wiegert (Re) [44-6]
195: Daniel Fahmy (RH) pinned Dominic Wilkinson (Re) [50-6]
220: Ryan Gessel (RH) pinned Will Park (Re) [56-6]
285: Dylan Altman (Re) pinned Kyle Gratton (RH) [56-12]
Atholton 40, Reservoir 36
113: Olav Jensen (Re) fft. [0-6]
120: Jack Goldscher (Re) fft. [0-12]
126: David Panda (A) pinned Matt Sims (Re) [6-12]
132: Rico Goss (A) pinned Noah Byrum (Re) [12-12]
138: Peter Frazier (A) major dec. Christian Logan (Re), 15-2 [16-12]
145: Michael Altamarino (A) pinned Darien Haghighat (Re) [22-12]
152: Kaz Okamoto (Re) dec. Loic Foncham (A), 15-8 [22-15]
160: Cameron Zook (Re) dec. Kevin Smitson (A), 8-6 [22-18]
170: Danny Mize (A) pinned Luke Sims (Re) [28-18]
182: Dylan Wiegert (Re) pinned Jack Ryan (A) [28-24]
195: Maxime Arbareri (A) pinned Dominci Wilkinson [34-24]
220: Desmon Craig (A) pinned Will Park (Re) [40-24]
285: Dylan Altman (Re) fft. [40-30]
106: Sebastian Meza (Re) fft. [40-36]