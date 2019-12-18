“We knew the matchups would be tough, bonus points will be big, and we gave up a lot of pins, which we obviously can’t do against a good team and expect to come out on top,” he said. “We’re young. We have a lot of new faces in the lineup. ... I mean, we've done the undefeated thing going to states that hasn't done anything so maybe taking a couple losses, getting better, maybe that's the secret this year.”