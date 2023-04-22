Howard County Times 2022-23 All-County wrestling: Centennial sophomore Calvin Kraisser continues dominance

Centennial sophomore Calvin Kraisser went 34-2 on his way toward county and regional titles, and his second straight state championship. Kraisser is the Howard County Times 2022-23 Wrestler of the Year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Centennial sophomore Calvin Kraisser couldn’t start his high school career any better, finishing undefeated and winning a state title at 132 pounds as a freshman.

Kraisser moved up a weight class to 138 as a sophomore, bringing a new set of challenges and opponents. Adjusting to his opponents’ increased physical strength, Kraisser also adapted his style. That yielded great results as Kraisser finished the season 34-2, winning Howard County, Class 3A East Regional and 4A/3A state championships.

Kraisser’s second consecutive state title is the family’s 14th, adding to a storied legacy which began with Centennial coach and Calvin’s dad, Cliff, as well as older brothers Brian (2010 Centennial graduate), Nathan (’12), Austin (’16) and Jason (’19). Dominating much of his competition, Kraisser is the 2022-23 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Wrestler of the Year, his second straight season earning the honor.

“It was so fun to me,” Kraisser said of moving up a weight class. “I really liked it, the new weight class felt different, but I got used to it. Then I started using my own style with it and it helped me. All of the new opponents I faced were physically stronger and could use their weight more.”

Early in his second season, Kraisser faced adversity he hadn’t yet dealt with: losing a high school match. At the 2022 Adam Janet Tournament, Kraisser placed second, losing to Gilman’s Emmitt Sherlock, a second-team All-Metro selection, in a narrow 6-4 decision. Kraisser also suffered a defeat to first team All-Metro selection, Loyola Blakefield junior Judah Aybar.

However, Kraisser took away valuable lessons from those defeats to help him continue to improve.

After going unbeaten as a freshman, Kraisser suffered the first two losses of his high school career as a sophomore, but used both as learning opportunities. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Of course he’s disappointed and upset. He wants to win,” Cliff said. “He’s a competitive person, but it’s not the end of the world. As a dad and a coach, I matured as well. It’s OK to lose a match. You figure out where you could improve and what went wrong and we work on that. It’s good to realize too you’re not going to win everything and there’s always someone better than you. So, if you want to be as good as you can be, then take this loss and work harder on the areas that you need to improve.”

The young wrestler did exactly that, entering the county championship as the top overall seed at 138. Kraisser won all three of his county tournament matches by pins, including the fastest victory of the finals, pinning Oakland Mills’ Raul Rodriguez 1:08 into the first period. He also pinned all three of his opponents at regionals, defeating Meade’s Cavell Morris in the championship match.

Then came states. This year’s state championships featured an added sense of excitement and motivation as Austin was there alongside Cliff to coach Calvin. He began states with a pair of dominant wins, first defeating Catonsville’s Drew Ritter by technical fall and then Northwest’s Jason Beale by major decision, 17-4.

Kraisser continued his dominance in the semifinal match, pinning Chesapeake-AA’s Dawson Hoover 1:52 into the opening round. That set up the final against Clarksburg junior Jonathan Chang, who entered the match with 44-1 record. Like in last year’s final against Elijiah Mills of Old Mill, Kraisser found himself trailing in the third period. However, Kraisser wasn’t fazed and pinned Chang with 21 seconds remaining in the match, cementing his second consecutive state title.

“I didn’t know what he did or his wrestling style,” Kraisser said of Chang. “So, I just felt a little nervous, but I just wanted to wrestle the way that I do, not try to adapt to him. I just wanted to wrestle my match and that was my plan going into it. After the match, I was happy that I stuck with the plan and didn’t try to change it because I didn’t know what my opponent would do.”

Wrestling throughout the offseason, Calvin remains committed to daily improvement. He’s on the path to join elite company. There are currently only eight wrestlers in Maryland that have won four state championships. Because of the pandemic canceling the 2021 tournament, no other wrestler can join the list until Kraisser’s senior year in 2025. Calvin’s older brothers Nathan and Jason are of the eight that have reached that milestone.

“I’m excited to see what he can do,” Cliff said. “In the offseason, there’s tough moments. He wrestles throughout the spring and summer. The goal is to see how good you can get, You’re never there, you never arrive, so let’s keep working to improve and see how really good you can get. The goal is to keep getting better.”

All-County first team

Phil Key, Glenelg, freshman, 106 pounds

Key finished his first varsity season with a 32-16 record, winning the 106-pound Howard County title, placing third at the 2A West Regional and sixth at the 2A/1A state tournament.

Rocky Alabbadi, Marriotts Ridge, junior, 113 pounds

Alabbadi ended the season 34-10, placing second at counties and fourth at the 3A East Regional.

Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, sophomore, 120 pounds

Dolezel was the Gators’ top wrestler throughout the season, finishing with a 44-2 record. He won county and 3A East Regional titles, finishing as the 4A/3A state runner-up.

Jada Fowler, Oakland Mills, senior, girls 120 pounds

Fowler ended her career with a 27-6 senior season, winning the 120-pound state title at the girls tournament, becoming the first female wrestler in program history to win a state title.

Sam Vissers, Reservoir, sophomore, 126 pounds

Vissers built on a strong freshman season, ending his sophomore year with a 36-6 record. After placing second at counties, Vissers bounced back to win the 3A East Regional.

Atley Turner, Marriotts Ridge, senior, 132 pounds

Turner was the Mustangs’ leader all season, closing his career with a 45-4 senior season. He placed second at counties, won the 3A East Regional and finished third at states.

Olav Jensen, Reservoir, senior, 138 pounds

Jensen was part of the strength of Reservoir’s lineup, finishing with a 32-15 record, placing third at both counties and the 3A East regional.

Joseph Munyaneza, Hammond, senior, 145 pounds

Munyaneza put the finishing touches on his career with a 41-7 senior season. He won a county title, a key part of Hammond’s first team title since 2006. He placed fourth at the 2A West regional.

Tyler Bury, Marriotts Ridge, senior, 152 pounds

Bury had a 44-6 record during his senior season, winning a county title, placeing second at the 3A East Regional and fourth at states.

Joe Clark, Oakland Mills, junior, 160 pounds

Clark won both county and regional titles, finishing as the 2A/1A state runner-up. He finished with a 29-4 record, defeating Glenelg’s Ethan Sotka in both the county and regional final.

Dylan McCullough, River Hill, senior, 170 pounds

McCullough saved his best season for last, finishing the year with a 46-1 record and the 4A/3A 170-pound state title, after finishing as a state runner-up as a junior. He also won county and 3A East regional titles

Jinan Khan, Hammond, senior, 182 pounds

Khan finished with a 40-6 senior season. He won a second straight county title, also a 2A West regional champion, another integral part of the Golden Bears’ county team title.

Jose Vasquez, Reservoir, junior, 195 pounds

Vasquez placed fourth at both counties and the 3A East Regional, finishing his season with a 24-16 record.

Sam Jordan, Mt. Hebron, senior, 220 pounds

Jordan capped off his career with a 40-1 record, defeating Seneca Valley’s Wayne Tabb in the state final, becoming the Vikings’ first ever individual state champion. He also won a county and regional title.

Travis Goodwin, Glenelg, senior, 285 pounds

Goodwin finished his senior season with a 31-12 record, placing third at counties and sixth at regionals.

All-County second team

Jeffrey Acheampong, Hammond, senior, 106 pounds

Jonathan Sexton, Glenelg, freshman, 113 pounds

Kadence Chau, Reservoir, junior, 115 pounds

Jacob Cohen, River Hill, senior, 120 pounds

Wiliam Terry, Hammond, junior, 126 pounds

Mason Cowell, Oakland Mills, senior, 132 pounds

Raul Rodriguez, Oakland Mills, freshman, 138 pounds

Jose Lazo, Reservoir, freshman, 145 pounds

Jonathan Neypes, Hammond, senior, 152 pounds

Ethan Sotka, Glenelg, senior, 160 pounds

Jonah Obitz, Marriotts Ridge, sophomore, 170 pounds

Omar Palmer, Atholton, senior, 182 pounds

Tristan Yee, Centennial, senior, 195 pounds

Caleb Snype, Howard, junior, 220 pounds

Nathan Faulkner, River Hill, junior, 285 pounds