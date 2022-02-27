Marriotts Ridge crowns three champions at Class 3A East Region wrestling tournament

One of the three Mt. Hebron wrestlers in finals, Sam Gordon (220) faced one of the toughest challenges of the day. Gordon matched up against Hakim Antoine from Wilde Lake, who won the Howard County championship last weekend. Gordon was the aggressor in the match with a 5-2 decision victory over the county champion. Bassem Qassem (170) and Mada (195) earned second-place finishes to keep their seasons alive. Antoine will be the Wildecats lone participant at states next weekend.