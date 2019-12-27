If there were any worries about focus coming out of the holiday break, Wilde Lake put those to rest right away against Perry Hall on Friday during the opening day of the Severna Park Winter Jam Tournament.
The Wildecats scored the first 14 points of the game against the Gators, creating a lead they never lost the rest of the way en route to a convincing 68-33 victory. Marcus Mitchell led the charge with 18 points and 6 assists, while Brince Shelton (15 points) and Kwaku Boampong (11) also chipped in with double-digit scoring efforts.
“We actually talked first thing today when we got to school about getting in that right mindset … figuring out what it was going to take to bring the energy we needed into the game today,” Wilde Lake coach Deon Wingfield said. “Everyone’s schedule is different right now over break, so you just never know. But we started well and then after we went through a lull in the second quarter, we came back together and finished strong.”
While Mitchell was the catalyst early with eight of the first 12 points for Wilde Lake (4-1), it was his role as a facilitator that really helped extend the lead. As the team’s point guard, he says it’s all about finding a balance.
“I look to find the gaps and attack those. Once they close in on me, then I kick out, and if they don’t [close] then I have my shot or a layup,” Mitchell said. “I trust my guys and I believe they can hit any shot.”
Mitchell and the rest of the Wildecats did a good job all afternoon of finding the hot hand. At the end of the first quarter it was Boampong establishing things on the interior, in the second quarter it was Max Valentine (season-high 9 points) getting going on the perimeter and then in the third quarter it was feeding Shelton in transition.
At the end of the day, Wilde Lake never relinquished control. Eight different Wildecats scored and Perry Hall, which was led by Karon Brown (9 points), never got closer than 26 points during the second half.
“For us it’s all about each of them trusting all 12 of their teammates and making plays for one another,” Wingfield said. “Tonight, for example, I was really pleased with how we got good looks for Max Valentine and he responded by hitting those three 3-pointers. We saw that he was hot and we found him. Other nights it might be someone different, but the biggest thing is that we are making those extra passes and getting good shots.”
Wilde Lake is back in action at the Severna Park tournament on Saturday against Indian Creek at 4:15, while Perry Hall plays host Severna Park at 12:45.
Wilde Lake 68, Perry Hall 33
WL (4-1): Mitchell 18, Shelton 15, Boampong 11, Valentine 9, Tadjou 6, Adams 5, Lowe 2, Macktoon 2.
PH: K. Brown 9, Iqbal 8, W. Brown 7, Nichols 4, Adedire 3, Moore 2.
Half: 37-11 WL.
Other scores:
Sherwood 44, River Hill 39
The Hawks stayed close throughout the second half, including taking the lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors prevailed down the stretch to earn the victory in the championship game of the Red Bracket at the Paint Branch Tournament. Jackson Graves and Ethan Smith scored 11 points apiece to lead the way for River Hill in the loss — the team’s fifth this season by six points or less.
S: Major 13, Elias 10, Lacey 9, Seals 3, Smith Jr. 3, Brown 2, Nazzaro 2, Macheras 2.
RH (2-5): Graves 11, Smith 11, Feeney 7, McKoy 4, Saliu 3, Myers 3.
Half: 24-16 S.