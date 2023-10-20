Oakland Mills football keeps its focus, defeats Wilde Lake, 22-15, for second straight win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Wilde Lake #15, Kalani Campbell, is stopped by his shirt tails by Oakland Mills #35, Ayo Adeniyi during the opening kickoff return. Wilde Lake vs Oakland Mills football Thursday October 19, 2023 at Wilde Lake High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Oakland Mills coach Tom Browne preached the importance of physicality entering this week’s game against Wilde Lake.

With an unconventional Thursday afternoon game, Browne also emphasized the importance of playing with focus. The Scorpions heard Brown’s message on both fronts loud and clear. Oakland Mills controlled both lines of scrimmage in a 22-15 win over Wilde Lake, the Scorpions’ second straight win after starting the season 0-6.

“I think it’s been about the approach to the game,” Browne said of the back-to-back wins. “They’re gaining a little bit of confidence, playing with great enthusiasm and effort. It’s the same kids we’ve had all year and I think we’re just getting more and more experienced. I think that we’re becoming more and more confident in what we can do and I think it’s a daily reminder to stay focused and stay physical. It’s starting to pay off every day.”

The game didn’t start how Oakland Mills (2-6) would’ve hoped. Wilde Lake came out and confidently executed a six-play, 62-yard touchdown drive, capped off by Hakim Antoine’s bruising 22-yard run. However, Oakland Mills mounted a quick response and the defense tightened up from that point forward.

The Scorpions drove 62 yards in 11 plays with Russell Carrington taking a toss play 11 yards for the game-tying score. That was a common theme throughout the first half with Oakland Mills finding success attacking the edges of the Wildecats defense.

“It’s all about patience, just waiting for the linemen,” Carrington said. “The linemen are slower than us, so you’ve just got to be patient and talk to them.”

Following the touchdown, Kris Rogers connected with Kaiden Lee for the two-point conversion.

Wilde Lake (4-4) drove into Oakland Mills territory on the following drive, but the Scorpions defense stopped the Wildecats on fourth down. The offense fed off it, orchestrating a 12-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. This time, it was Rogers taking advantage of a hole on the edge, bursting down the sideline for a 20-yard touchdown run.

The Scorpions closed out the first half with an eight-point advantage but were unable to sustain that same offensive success in the third. Wilde Lake’s defensive front began to bottle up the Scorpions’ run game and it set up their offense with a short field. However, Oakland Mills’ defense remained just as stout, tightening up when it mattered most.

The Wildecats’ initial second-half drive stalled out on the fringe of the red zone. Their second drive, which began at the Scorpions’ 31 ended with just three points.

“Consistency. We still have issues with consistency,” Wilde Lake coach Brian Henderson said of his offense. “A great opening drive, I think we got too high on ourselves and reality set back in. We’ve got to work on being consistent, especially this time of year.”

Oakland Mills running back Russell Carrington breaks a tackle from Wilde Lake's Jayden Gore on a touchdown run in the second quarter of Thursday's game. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

With Wilde Lake trimming the deficit, Oakland Mills’ ground attack regained its success from the opening quarter. Carrington and quarterback Isaac Ramsey moved the Scorpions upfield with several critical third-down conversions. Then, Carrington once again showed off his patience and dynamic speed, taking a counter 22 yards for the touchdown, pushing it to a two-score game early in the fourth quarter.

“He’s been a patient runner all year,” Browne said. “With him, when we’re in those tough spots you’re thinking about players, not plays. We’ve been able to count on him quite often this year. No surprise that he came through with some big runs, that late touchdown that sealed it for us. He’s an explosive runner, but we’ve got to back him off a lot in practice and tell him, ‘Be patient and wait for his offensive line.’ A lot of times he beats the linemen to the hole, but he did a good job of it tonight.”

Wilde Lake’s offensive struggles persisted as Taamir Oliver picked off Gio Butler’s deep pass on the ensuing series, allowing Oakland Mills to take more time off the clock.

Late in the fourth, Darius Williams scored from a yard out for the Wildecats. However, it proved to be too little, too late as the Scorpions recovered the ensuing onside kick and put the finishing touches on their second consecutive win.

“The coaches have been motivating us each and every day at practice,” Lee said. “There’s definitely competition in practice, which brings out the best in us. That losing streak just motivated us to win more and to push ourselves to be the best we can.”