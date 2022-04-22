Heather McQueeney’s bat, Wilde Lake softball’s team speed combine for 7-2 victory over Mt. Hebron

Leading by two in the top of the sixth, Wilde Lake softball’s Heather McQueeney laced the ball to deep center field. McQueeney burst out of the batter’s box, racing for her second triple of the day. Two runs came home in the process.

The junior was firing on all cylinders at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three extra base hits and two RBIs. Her second triple extended Wilde Lake’s lead as the Wildecats defeated Mt. Hebron, 7-2, snapping the Vikings’ six-game win streak.

“I was thinking about nothing,” McQueeney said of her approach at the plate. “That’s all I do. My philosophy is, think about a blank piece of paper when I’m hitting. Don’t think too much, because at the beginning of the season it wasn’t working for me, but I feel a lot more confident at the plate now.”

Wilde Lake pitcher Veronica Goode winds up to deliver against Mt. Hebron during Thursday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

As the leadoff hitter, McQueeney set the tone for the Wildecats’ lineup. Meanwhile, senior Veronica Goode excelled in the circle. After surrendering a home run on the second pitch of the game to the Vikings’ Ashley Cheung, Goode settled in. She struck out the side in the second, pounding the outside corner.

“I definitely love that outside corner,” Goode said. “If an umpire is going to give it to me, I’ll take as much as I can get. “We were kind of just chipping away at that left batter’s box as much as we could and it was working the whole game so that’s good.”

In the top of the third, Mt. Hebron’s Emma Kim ripped a base hit up the middle for a 2-1 lead.

However, the Wildecats (5-3, 5-3 Howard County) answered, once again catalyzed by McQueeney. She ripped a triple down the left-field line and Brooke Weinig followed with an RBI single, tying the score at 2.

The score held until the bottom of the fifth where the Wildecats’ speed posed challenges for the Vikings (7-2, 6-2). Lauren Jascewsky beat out a routine grounder and McQueeney followed with a single.

“If you bobble the ball, if you do anything, actually if you blink they’re on the next base,” Mt. Hebron coach Mark Graydon said. “[McQueeney], I hated to have her on [base] because she’s at third before you know it. They’re fast and we have to do something different to negate that.”

The following at-bat, the Wildecats executed a double steal to perfection with McQueeney as the lead runner. The throw went wide and McQueeney darted home for the Wildecats’ third run of the game. Goode added an RBI single, pushing the lead to 4-2.

Mount Hebron's Jessica Iveljic crosses the plate as Wilde Lake catcher Morgan Baird can't make the tag during Thursday's game. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

“Oh my goodness I could not have more fun with the speed if I tried,” Wilde Lake coach Kristina Dronenburg said. “Really, top to bottom we’ve got speed in the lineup. It just makes us such a threat because a single can be a double; a double can be a triple. We can automatically get runners in scoring position, which is a really fun thing to have.”

With a five-run lead entering the seventh, Goode shut the door on the Vikings. She finished with 10 strikeouts.

Both teams will face off once again Monday at Mt. Hebron. For the Wildecats, the win helps build confidence moving forward against one of Howard County’s top teams.

“I think it’s big,” Goode said. “It gives us a huge boost in confidence. They’re definitely a really good team and anytime you beat a good team it feels great.”