Team from Baltimore lands $1.76 million fish at White Marlin Open in Ocean City

“Since I was a kid, I’ve just wanted to go to the scales with anything … a dolphin, a tuna, literally anything. So that experience in itself was unreal, but then to hear the 77 [pounds] was just truly a dream come true,” said Fields, a 1998 graduate of Centennial High School. “You can fish your entire life and never catch something like that. So to then have it be in the biggest tournament there is … I can still barely believe it.”