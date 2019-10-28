The Gators (9-5) are the top seed in 3A East, Region II, while Atholton (9-5) is the No. 2 seed. Marriotts Ridge (13-1) is seeded second in 3A East, Region I; Glenelg (9-5) is the No. 2 seed in 2A West, Region I; and Howard (11-3) is seeded second in 4A East, Region I. The Gladiators will face Liberty in the first round, which starts on Oct. 31, while the other four teams have first-round byes.