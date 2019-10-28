The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released the volleyball state playoff brackets on Oct. 28, and Reservoir earned the only No. 1 seed in its respective region.
The Gators (9-5) are the top seed in 3A East, Region II, while Atholton (9-5) is the No. 2 seed. Marriotts Ridge (13-1) is seeded second in 3A East, Region I; Glenelg (9-5) is the No. 2 seed in 2A West, Region I; and Howard (11-3) is seeded second in 4A East, Region I. The Gladiators will face Liberty in the first round, which starts on Oct. 31, while the other four teams have first-round byes.
County champion Mt. Hebron (12-2) are the No. 3 seed in 3A East, Region I and also have a bye. The Vikings will face the host Mustangs in the second round. Centennial (5-9) is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Manchester Valley in the first round. Undefeated Westminster is the top seed in the region.
In 3A East, Region II, River Hill (8-6) is the third seed and will host No. 6 Long Reach (1-13) in the first round, while No. 4 Hammond (6-8) will host No. 5 Wilde Lake (5-10).
Oakland Mills (2-12) is the No. 6 seed in 2A West, Region I and will travel to Francis Scott Key in the first round.
The MPSSAA playoff format this season is different than in previous years. Each region is still separated into two sections, but under the new format the winner of each section — now called “Region I” and “Region II” — advances to the state quarterfinals, which will be re-seeded 1-8 based on regular season win percentage.
The old format pitted section champions from the same region against one another in a region championship to advance to the state semifinal round. The potential is now there for two teams in the county to play in a state final.
The region quarterfinals are on Oct. 31; region semifinals on Nov. 4; and region finals on Nov. 6. State quarterfinals at University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum are set for Nov. 8 or 9 and state semifinals for Nov. 11-14, and the state championships games are Nov. 16.
Here are the volleyball playoff seeds:
2A West
Region I: 1. Century; 2. Glenelg; 3. Francis Scott Key; 4. Winters Mill; 5. South Carroll; 6. Oakland Mills; 7. Liberty.
3A East
Region I: 1. Westminster; 2. Marriotts Ridge; 3. Mt. Hebron; 4. Centennial; 5. Manchester Valley.
Region II: 1. Reservoir; 2. Atholton; 3. River Hill; 4. Hammond; 5. Wilde Lake; 6. Long Reach.
4A East
Region I: 1. Arundel; 2. Howard; 3. Old Mill; 4. Meade; 5. North County; 6. Glen Burnie.