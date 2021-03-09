Howard sweeps Marriotts Ridge to stay unbeaten | Howard County volleyball roundup

“We definitely came in hungry today. We knew that last year, we were capable of winning, but we didn’t have the same energy that we played with today,” said Howard coach Allison Ose, whose team dropped a 3-1 decision to Marriotts Ridge when they played in 2019, one of only two county losses for the Lions that season. “I told them to remember last year when we were kind of down on energy and we lost some points when we really should’ve had it. That really fed us going into the game.