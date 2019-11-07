Advertisement Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Maryland Reservoir vs Atholton Volleyball Nov 06, 2019 | 9:13 PM 3A East, Region II championship volleyball match between Reservoir and Atholton Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Reservoir High School. Next Gallery PHOTOS Howard County football 2019 passing leaders (through regular season) Advertisement Howard County Sports Howard County Sports Howard County football 2019 rushing leaders (through regular season) A look at the football rushing leaders in Howard County in 2019. By Tim Schwartz Nov 6, 2019 Wilde Lake vs Huntingtown Boys Soccer Wilde Lake vs Mt. Hebron Girls Soccer Howard County football 2019 power rankings, sixth edition Westminster vs Mt. Hebron Field Hockey Wilde Lake vs River Hill Girls Soccer 2019 Howard County field hockey points leaderboard (through regular season) Glenelg vs Marriotts Ridge Field Hockey Advertisement