Reservoir volleyball answers the challenge in sweep over Atholton

Both teams found their groove offensively early in the third set. They split the first 12 points that were all won via kill or ace, and the score reflected a set that swung in favor of both teams at one point. A Raiders’ 22-18 lead was wiped away by two kills by Maddie Barrett and two aces by freshman libero Gabby Allen, and with the score tied at 23, Barrett came through with her sixth and seventh kills of the set on back-to-back points to complete the sweep.